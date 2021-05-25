Microsoft and Qualcomm work together to create Windows on an ARM developer PC





Microsoft has worked with Qualcomm to create a Windows on ARM-based development kit for developers. Miniature PCs will be available in the Microsoft Store this summer and are designed to be more affordable to encourage developers to create ARM64 apps for Snapdragon-based PCs.

Previously, developers had to buy a device such as Surface Pro X to fully test ARM64 apps on Windows. This can be a costly task for developers, especially if the Surface Pro X retails for $ 999 or higher. Microsoft and Qualcomm haven’t priced this new development kit, but they promise it will be more affordable than what developers can buy today.

Surface Pro X has been one of the few options for developers to date. Photo courtesy of Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

This developer kit provides an affordable alternative to other consumer and commercial devices, says Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management at Qualcomm. Due to the small desktop configuration, this kit is more flexible and cheaper for developers than the notebook option.

The development kit will be announced in the same way that Qualcomm announced the second-generation Snapdragon 7c ARM-powered processor. Designed for entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebooks, it has a higher clock speed than the original PC.

This development kit also helps developers test Microsoft’s new x64 app emulation for Windows on ARM. It went into Windows testing in December, allowing users to run 64-bit apps that haven’t been compiled for ARM-based devices. The emulation layer brings the entire host of app compatibility to Windows on ARM when it is fully available to end users.

Microsoft and Qualcomm are committed to revealing the details of this development kit in today’s build 2021 in a session entitled New Features for Windows Desktop Application Developers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos