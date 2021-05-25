Competition with Apple Arcade could be Netflix’s next move





Netflix is ​​said to be considering competing with Apple Arcade and Google Stadia by launching its own subscription-based streaming gaming service. The company reportedly launched a search for senior game executives to lead the move.

Netflix entered the world of mobile games in 2017 and created a number of interactive shows …

Background

Netflix records that video content and games are considered competing for the same attention. In other words, the longer people spend playing games, the less time they have available to watch videos.

Streaming video services have already made some of the first moves towards interactive content. There are several interactive shows, where viewers are presented with a fork on the road and asked to select a fork. Netflix streams the rest of the story. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is a well-known example.

Netflix also released iPhone and iPad games in 2017 as a companion to the Stranger Things show.

Plans to compete with Apple Arcade reported

Information carried a report last week and Axios now has more details.

information:

Netflix aims to hire executives to oversee the expansion into video games. This is a sign that, according to people familiar with the situation, they are stepping up their efforts to grow beyond traditional film entertainment.

In recent weeks, people have said Netflix has approached veteran gaming industry executives about joining the company. […]

One of the options the company discussed was to offer a bundle of games similar to Apple’s online subscription service, one said.

According to the report, it’s unclear whether Netflix will develop its own game or license an existing game, but Axios says it will be a combination of the two.

A source familiar with Netflix’s plans tells Axios, “Think of it as a smaller Apple Arcade.” This is a reference to Apple’s offering of high-quality, ad-free mobile games offered to paid subscribers.

According to two Axios sources, Netflix offerings consist of a combination of licensed Netflix intellectual property and original work commissioned by an independent studio offered to existing Netflix subscribers.

However, both reports state that the plan is still in flux and is unlikely to start until sometime next year.

Apple Arcade was launched in 2019 and was greatly boosted last month with the addition of a number of classic iOS games. Reader polls have shown this to be a popular move, with more people considering subscribing and existing subscribers playing more games.

