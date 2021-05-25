A devastating company invited to Murata’s 2021 open innovation event





The first event, held in August 2020, attracted more than 100 applicants. After an extensive review process, 12 companies were selected as finalists. These organizations continued to give presentations to key executives on Murata’s and pSemi’s corporate management teams. Many of these finalists are currently involved in various business units of the company and are actively engaged in strategic collaboration initiatives.

“For 75 years, innovation has been the cornerstone of not only unique technologies, processes and products, but also the building of collaboration. Last year’s event produced extraordinary results and we aim to recreate that success this year as well. “Mefuru Udani, Vice President of Corporate Technology & Innovation at Murata Americas, said.

“We are pleased to launch a second MarketLink program on Evo Nexus. Partnering with early-stage companies will further accelerate next-generation RF semiconductor technology innovation and evolve 3D packages from below 6 GHz to THz frequencies. We want to build something destructive. 5G-centric use case applications, “added Sumit Tomar, CEO of pSemi.

“Our MarketLink program is a great way to combine start-ups with established market leaders to promote open innovation and accelerate cutting-edge solutions. The companies of choice are brought to Murata and pSemi. Not only is it accessible to leadership, global scope and resources. It’s a table, but this unparalleled opportunity is offered to applicants for free, “said Rory Moore, CEO of EvoNexus.

About Murata Manufacturing Murata Manufacturing is a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is working on the development of advanced electronic materials and state-of-the-art multifunctional high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities around the world. For more information, please visit the Murata website at www.murata.com.

About pSemi pSemi Corporation is Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., which promotes semiconductor integration. pSemi is based on Peregrine Semiconductor’s 30 years of technological advancement and a legacy of a strong IP portfolio, but with a new mission. It is to enhance Murata’s world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog, and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation of RF integration, pSemi’s product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and the RF front end. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, and healthcare. From San Diego headquarters and offices around the world, pSemi’s team is looking for new ways to make connected world electronics smaller, thinner, faster and better. To see the progress of pSemi’s semiconductors and join the pSemi team, please visit www.psemi.com.

About EvoNexus EvoNexus is California’s leading non-profit technology startup incubator with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and virtual programs. EvoNexus has successfully launched about 230 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%. Since the establishment of the incubator in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures has secured more than $ 2 billion in venture funding and achievements, $ 6 billion in pre-exit valuations, and 28 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the world’s largest multinationals. For more information, please visit www.evonexus.org.

