



Crown Trick PLAZA Free Download One Direct Link PC Game Setup for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and adventure game.

Crown Trick PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Crown Trick is a beautifully cartoon-like RPG adventure that features interactive turn-based battles and interactive strategy. Enter a moving maze as you move, where mastering the elements is key to defeating enemies and uncovering the secrets of this underground world. With a new experience waiting for you every time you enter the dungeon, let the power the crown confers upon guide you on this challenging adventure!

Procedurally generated maze

The procedurally generated maze ensures that you have a different experience every time you enter the dungeon. But unlike traditional open maps, Crown Trick traps you inside a small dungeon for a battle with monsters. Without access to the entire map, you have no choice but to strategically decide how to attack the enemy.

Concurrent role strategy

The game moves as you move, and your enemies will hold still until you decide on the best attack method. Take the time you need to map your path, decide how best to avoid traps, or how to use the items to your advantage. Carefully thought out strategy is the key to escape from this dungeon alive.

Refine your skills on the elements of the terrain

As you delve into the dungeon, you’ll encounter terrains that reflect a variety of items that can be combined with your skills to inflict massive damage on the enemy. Cast an oil fire to burn monsters and mix lightning with water to stun your enemies. There are a lot of deadly combos to explore and use to kill the monsters you encounter.

Learn skills from your enemy

During your mission, you will encounter elite monsters equipped with elite skills known as the Familiars. By defeating them, you will gain access to their abilities, and increase your arsenal of skills that you can unlock as you continue to the next levels.

Game Features:

* A completely new approach to roguelike game strategy; * Simultaneous turn-based combat, where every move is full of potential and every battle is a challenge; * Explore atmospheric dungeons with different settings and do your best to survive until the end; * Build your own unique combat style and choose from a variety of over 40 active skills, more than 60 passive abilities, more than 30 usable items and more than 170 special artifacts; * Slay 100+ different monsters using 9 unique types of weapons or up to 120+ individuals total weapons; * Dare to challenge more than 10+ powerful bosses; * Solve 60+ challenges and mysterious puzzles; * Experience randomly generated dungeons, weapons, effects, items and challenges every time you start your journey; * Uncover all the secrets and find the truth hidden behind the nightmare kingdom;

About NExT Studios

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reassembly package: PlazaGame File name: Crown_Trick_PLAZA.zipGame Download Size: 2.4 GBMD5SUM: 5fd27e649f296ab13ad9810101c6c526 Crown Trick PLAZ system requirements

Before you start Crown Trick PLAZA free download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 7 (32-bit) * Processor: Intel Core (TM) i3-4160 / AMD X4 830 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / AMD R7 350 * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Broadband Internet * Storage: 2 GB available space * Sound Card: No specific requirements

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 7 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core (TM) i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 / AMD R7 360 * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 2 GB available space * Sound Card: No specific requirements

Crown Trick PLAZA Free Download

Click on below button to start Crown Trick PLAZA Game. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

