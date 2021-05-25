The design of the Intel 7nm Meteor Lake CPU is currently on tape and will be available in 2023.





Intel has been a bit depressed lately, but seems to be back on track as it works on the release of its first discrete desktop graphics card in the midst of a global GPU shortage. The Blue Team is currently preparing to launch the next 12th generation Core Alder Lake series of processors, but has just celebrated a new milestone with the next lineup following Alder Lake.

Intel recently filed a proceeding after it was revealed that the 7nm process node had been postponed again until 2023. However, led by the new CEO, the company has just announced that it has officially taped its first 7nm processor, codenamed Meteor Lake.

Great way to start the week! GM, Executive Vice President and GM of Intel’s Client Computing Group, says he is currently taping 7nm Meteor Lake computing tiles. A natural celebration by the team on this milestone. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also called: It’s going well!

Tapeout is the final stage of design before the chip is sent to production and is another stage of the design period before everything is done. Basically, it’s another step in actually making chips in the foundry and selling them to customers. It won’t be available until 2023, but it’s exciting given Intel’s problems with the 7nm process.

The question is who actually makes the chips. Intel plans to use TSMC to manufacture future Xe graphics cards, but so far Intel has not confirmed whether it will continue to use Meteor Lake’s in-house foundry.

Either way, it’s an exciting step in the Intels pipeline, and the company should recover after many issues and the weak launch of the 11th generation Rocket Lake series earlier this year. But first, we need to see if the new hybrid desktop architecture for Alder Lake will pay off later this year.

What do you think? Are you excited about Intels Meteor Lake? What is the status of Intel and AMD? Who stays at the top? Please tell us your thoughts!

