Google’s data term is now at the crosshairs of the German competition – TechCrunch





Bundes artellamt, Germany’s national competition regulator, has announced that it continues to be responsible for investigating Big Tech and has filed two proceedings with Google.

This move follows a previous procedure targeting Amazon and Facebook. Both are trying to determine if their businesses are of paramount importance to competition between markets, as required by German competition law. (Regulators are also investigating that Facebook has tied Oculus to their Facebook account.)

For Google, one of Bundeskartellamt’s new procedures is to see if the amended competition rules that came into force in January apply in that case. This allows the FCO to actively intervene to promote digital competition.

In the second parallel step, the Federal Cartel Office (FCO) conducts a detailed analysis of Google’s data processing terms in a move aimed at avoiding wasting time. In other words, it is assumed that the Google / Alphabet business meets the statutory requirements. GWB digitization bar.

By performing the two Google steps in parallel, German competition regulators will be able to act faster. Suppose the first procedure confirms that you can actually intervene.

The second probe, which runs in parallel, then identifies potential problems in forming the intervention. For example, the FCO states that Google / Alphabet “checks whether to use the service provided that the user consents to the processing of the data without providing it.” A good choice as to whether to process such data, how and for what purpose. “

“We will investigate the extent to which the terms provide Google with the opportunity to process data on a broader cross-service basis,” he said. “How corporate data processing policies apply to the processing of user data obtained from.” We aim to clarify that. Third-party websites and apps “(such as Google’s advertising services).

Another important element of the process is to establish what options users actually have when it comes to processing data by Google, and FCOs are competing to protect consumer choices. It states that it is the main purpose of.

Given these focal points, future orders from FCO to Google need to simplify the way users ask for consent and ensure a true choice. You also need to reduce the ability to link first-party user data with information obtained from users. Other places online.

Andreas Mundt, President of the Bundeskartellamt, said in a statement: “A multi-market ecosystem may indicate that a company holds a position in such a market. [i.e. whether it is of paramount significance across markets].. It is often very difficult for other companies to challenge this position of power. Due to the large number of digital services provided by Google such as Google Search Engine, YouTube, Google Maps, Android Operating System or Chrome Browser, the company may be considered the most important to the competition between markets.

Google’s business model relies heavily on the processing of data related to its users. Google enjoys strategic benefits because it has established access to competition-related data. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at the data processing conditions of the company. An important question in this context is whether consumers who want to use Google’s services have ample choices about how Google uses their data, “he added.

Google asked for comment on the FCO process, saying it would fully cooperate with the FCO process, but refused to accuse people of being forced to use the service. As a result, people can “restrict” the use of their information.

“People chose Google because it helps, not because it’s forced or no alternative. German consumers have so many options online and I We provide people with easy control to manage information and limit the use of personal data. We look forward to fully cooperating with the German competition authorities and answering their questions. I will. “

Bundeskartellamt’s detailed proof of Google’s data processing terms addresses a long-standing criticism that tech giants rely on forced and / or operational consent from users to retrieve data. The pan-EU legal standard when consent is used as the legal basis for processing people’s information is that it should be clear, informed and freely given.

In 2019, French data under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), saying Google failed to provide Android users with sufficiently clear information when asking for consent to use the data in targeted ads. He was fined $ 57 million by the Protected Watchdog.

However, following CNIL’s actions, tech giants have restricted their exposure to privacy regulations by changing the legal jurisdiction of the place where European user data is processed to Ireland.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has since become Google’s leading data supervisor under the GDPR’s one-stop shop mechanism. Also, DPC hasn’t decided on any GDPR complaints against Google, but there are many open investigations. We continue to face high levels of criticism of the enforcement records of major cross-border proceedings against Big Tech.

Therefore, European competition against the problem that abuse of user privacy is an anti-competitive tactic that can contain the control of digital giants by allowing them to illegally obtain and link people’s data. The regulator’s awakening is Big Tech — and Bundesartellamthas was already a pioneer.

A previous FCO “super profiling” case against Facebook (prior to the revision of the country’s digital competition law) ordered social media giants not to combine user data from different products.

Facebook is trying to block an order in a German court. And in March, the proceeding was referred to the European Supreme Court. In short, the FCO’s order remains pending until the CJEU’s ruling, which can take years to be issued.

The FCO today confirmed that Facebook’s proceedings were still pending in court and reiterated the Dsseldorf High District Court’s decision to refer certain issues related to the application of the GDPR to the European Court of Justice. The case “can only be rendered after these issues have been identified”.

Bundeskartellamt’s investigation of Facebook’s data practices began in March 2016. So there is no doubt that regulators have delved into the details of how tech giants process people’s data and how difficult it is to force them to stick to proceedings. — Helped to signal amendments to German competition law, introducing prior authority to tackle digital giants that are considered to be the most important for competition between markets.

There is still another waiting period for this approach, but regulators must first assess whether the tech giant meets its legal standards.

The EU has proposed a similar proactive approach to what is called a digital “gatekeeper” under the Digital Markets Act introduced at the end of last year.

Despite the ongoing joint legislative process for the block, its regulation may be several years away from adoption and pan-EU application. In short, German domestic law and energetic FCOs can play an important role in the meantime.

The EU competition committee is also delving into Google’s ad tech practices, but for now, under existing powers that have been shown to be painstakingly slow and ineffective at tackling digital market power. You have to do that.

Elsewhere in Europe, the UK, which is now outside the block, has also formed its own pre-establishment to curb the market power of digital giants. As a result, there is growing consensus that European competition authorities must be empowered to proactively address the abuse of the digital market, regardless of the region’s political divergence and privacy concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos