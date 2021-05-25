WiMi Hologram Wins “2020-2021 Advanced Unit of Science and Technology Innovation” Award at 18th China Scientist Forum





Beijing, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” ​​or “Company”), a leading hologram augmented reality (“AR”) technology provider, received the award today. Was announced. “2020-2021 Advanced Unit of Science and Technology Innovation” Award at the 18th China Scientist Forum. We received this award for our outstanding achievements in technological innovation and the extraordinary reputation of the general public for our company.

The Chinese Scientist Forum was founded in 2002 by prominent scientist Zhou Guangzhao. Zhou Guangzhao was then the Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and the Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology. This forum has been successfully held for the past 18 years. For the past 20 years, the China Scientist Forum has received strong support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the China National Natural Science Fund. Tsinghua University, Beijing University, etc. As one of the most influential exchange and cooperation platforms in the industry, the China Scientist Forum advocates reform, encourages the scientific spirit, supports scientific research for the benefit of the enterprise, and always “science”. Adhering to the belief of “leading in technology and innovation”. future. “Forums have always maintained the unique character of being scientific, practical, and extensive. As the size, quality, and influence of forums grows each year, from governments, industry players, universities, and institutions. With high participation, it is now a well-known national technology event. As a result of its widespread coverage and great social impact, this event is a symbolic activity to promote the development of China’s science and technology industry. In addition, it facilitates the development of China’s technology, facilitates in-depth analysis and discussion on trending topics, advances science and technology frontier trends, and explores broader integration between science and technology innovation. It is an important platform for developing models to do. Various fields. As a result, this event has made a great contribution to the development of the themes of science and technology innovation, socio-economic development, and corporate innovation in China.

The three requirements for an award are: 1) The organization has achieved significant achievements in the field of science and technology research, which has a certain influence in China and abroad, or has published important academic research. 2) Through innovations in the fields of scientific research and practice, we have brought great economic and social benefits. This innovation also plays an exemplary and leading role in the field. 3) It greatly contributes to the promotion of science and technology.

WiMi is China’s leading hologram platform. After six years of development, we have established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, a holographic content creation and storage system, and a holographic commercialization system. WiMi currently has 132 holographic patents and 214 software copyrights. WiMi has also created nearly 5,000 high quality, faithful holographic content. WiMi has more than 500 business partners, and the revenue of the entire holographic segment exceeded RMB 700 million in 2020. Since April 2020, WiMi has been listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. As the first holographic company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, WiMi has achieved remarkable results so far.

Currently, WiMi has leading 3D computer vision technology and SaaS platform technology for holographic technology. WiMi’s solutions are widely used in areas such as holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, and holographic communications by converting regular images into 3D holographic content using AI algorithms. With the development of 5G holographic communications, enhanced mobile broadband (“eMBB”), and Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications, the holographic cloud industry, where WiMi is currently operating, will grow explosively in the future. must.

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.about

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc., which started commercial operation in 2015. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a comprehensive holographic cloud technology solution provider focused on specialized areas such as holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, and head mount light field holographic. Equipment, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, etc. Its services and holographic AR technology include holographic AR automotive applications, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic AR SDK payments. Includes interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Future Prospects

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “will,” “expectation,” “expectation,” and “future.” “Intention”, “plan”, “believe”, “estimate” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In particular, the business outlook and estimates from management in this press release, as well as our strategic and operational plans, include forward-looking statements. We also provide written or written or oral statements in periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20F and 6K, annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, and oral statements. We may make verbal statements regarding future prospects. Created by a third party by that officer, director or employee. Forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Due to a number of factors, including but not limited to:, actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our future business development, financial position and operating results. Expected growth of the AR holographic industry. Our expectations regarding the demand for products and services and their acceptance in the market. Details regarding these and other risks are contained in our annual report on Form 20-F, the current report on Form 6-K, and other documents filed with the SEC. All information contained in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement unless required by applicable law. Suppose.

contact information

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc. Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC Robin Yang Phone: +1 (646) 975-9495 Email: [email protected]

Source WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos