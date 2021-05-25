Microsoft Build 2021: How to watch and what to expect





Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft continues to schedule developer events this year, choosing a free all-digital live stream that runs from today to Thursday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gave the opening keynote, “emphasizing how Microsoft is creating new opportunities for developers across the latest technology stack,” according to Microsoft. The keynote is scheduled today at 9am (Pacific Standard Time) / noon (Eastern Standard Time).

Microsoft Build meetings will be livestreamed at mybuild.microsoft.com. If you haven’t registered for the event yet, be sure to arrive a few minutes early.

This year, Microsoft is complementing major large-scale meetings with small “What’s Next” virtual events. The “What’s Next for Gaming” event is scheduled for the coming weeks. I’ve heard that the Game Stack live event, which is also posted on the US event page, is not that event.

Also, I’m not sure if the expected “What’s Next for Windows” event that Microsoft is planning is build 2021 itself or another virtual event that takes place before the build takes place. Microsoft officials have chosen to announce some of Microsoft’s larger product announcements this year in the form of individual, dedicated virtual events. At the “What’s Next for Industry” event in February, Microsoft launched more vertical cloud bundles. Spring Ignite was considered a “What’s Next for Cloud” event. Microsoft will also hold a virtual event later this year, “What’s Next for Security?”

Microsoft officials haven’t put much effort into Windows for a few years, focused on driving the business, and then this year they’re going to launch and get involved with Windows. Therefore, the Build may actually contain new content that highlights Windows 10X, Windows 1021H2, and so on. Recent build events have focused on Office, Azure, Power Platform, IoT, and less on Windows.

