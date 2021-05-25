Arm promises 30% chip speed improvement on 2022 phones designed with Cortex-X2





Arm’s Cortex-X2 is its top-end processor engine design.

Arms; Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Expect many 2022 phones to run about 30% faster, thanks to a new processor from chip designer Arm, a British company whose technology is used in billions of mobile devices. The company announced on Tuesday a new processor design that includes a top-end Cortex-X2 processing core.

In 2020, Arm announced the Cortex-X1 chip design, offering a new option for Android phone makers who want a customized chip with more powerful hardware. One of the X1-powered chips that is getting a lot of attention is Samsung’s Exynos 2100, which was introduced this year. Cortex-X2 continues its efforts, but builds on Arm’s new chip foundation, the Armv9 architecture, announced in March, adding new performance and security options.

Processing power is very important for mobile phones. The game runs smoothly and the app launches quickly. You can try out new technologies such as artificial intelligence and extended reality. It speeds up your TikTok video editing. Greater processing power in Arm’s chip design especially assists midrange phones and gives Android phones a better shot in the competition with speed reader Apple.

Much of Arm’s success is due to its low power consumption, not its best performance. We are trying to offer the best of both worlds by packaging the high efficiency processing cores Midrange A710 and Low Power A510 into the X2. Also announced on Tuesday are the new Mali G710, G510, and G310 graphics cores and faster interconnect technology for combining different modules into a single multipurpose processor.

Arm develops chip technology and licenses it to other companies such as Qualcomm, Apple, Huawei, MediaTek and Samsung. However, not all customers use the full processor design. In fact, Qualcomm has acquired startup Nuvia to differentiate its chips beyond the popular Arm model and catch up with Apple.

The breadth of Arm’s alliance is a testament to its influence. And that’s one of the reasons Nvidia, a leading graphics and AI chip maker, is buying Arm for $ 40 billion. The acquisition is a problem for Nvidia’s rival Qualcomm, and its next CEO, Christian Amon, claims that “the strength of the Arm roadmap is its independence.”

One of the Cortex-X2 allies is Samsung. Samsung has approved a new chip design and is typically announcing new models in line with Arm’s release schedule. This means that new processors will be introduced later this year and new mobile phones will use them in early 2022.

Arm Cortex-X2 Speed ​​Boost

The design of the new Arm chip does not guarantee the best performing phone. Chip makers also need to invest in high-speed memory, high-capacity memory caches, and other features. This is easy for phone makers that make premium products like Apple.

The Cortex-X2 design and Armv9 architecture are the foundation of this kind of speed, says Paul Williamson, general manager of Arm’s client business. “There are many things we can do to work with our partners to significantly improve the performance of our system,” he said.

Arm estimates that X2 is 30% faster than X1. Designed to handle less important tasks alongside the X2, the A710 core is 30% faster than its predecessor, the A78. Also, the A510 core for processing background tasks and low-priority jobs without draining battery is 35% faster than the previous A55.

Arm expects the Cortex-X2 and associated processor cores to be faster than its predecessor in 2021.

Arm chip for ArmPC

Qualcomm is a notable Arm ally because it seeks to encourage Arm-powered PCs as well as widely used smartphone chips like the new Snapdragon 888. The new MacBook Air features the M1 processor, an Arm family chip designed by Apple. Qualcomm also has the option of offering its own Nuvia-powered ArmPC chip.

However, some people use the new Cortex-X2 for their PC chips.

“Qualcomm is the only Windows on Arm provider today, but Mediatek has a very high share of Chromebooks,” said Williamson.

