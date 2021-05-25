Arm announces the first Armv9 architecture CPU and GPU to preview the 2022s Android flagship





Arm has introduced the latest CPU and GPU designs, including the flagship Cortex-X2 and Cortex-A710 CPUs and Mali-G710 GPUs. However, the new CPU and GPU designs only include Arms’ latest chip blueprints. It is also the first design using the new ArmV9 architecture and the first in 10 years. This means significant performance gains in addition to new security and AI capabilities.

Most consumers are probably unfamiliar with the exact Arm cores in their phones and computers, but the Arms design, especially its big.LITTLE configuration, which combines a powerful high-performance core with a battery-saving high-efficiency core. , Common to virtually all Android phones. In short, the design presented here is an effective preview of what the best Android phones in 2022 will look like.

Arm is introducing three new CPU designs this year. First, Cortex-X2: Part of the Arms Cortex-X Custom Program, helping partners design cores specifically for a particular use case. The successor to last year’s Cortex-X1, it is the most powerful design in the lineup and promises up to 16% performance improvement over last year’s model. There is also the new big core Cortex-A710, which promises up to 30% better power efficiency and 10% better performance than last year’s Cortex-A78.

But Arm doesn’t just upgrade performance cores. For the first time in four years, the new LITTLE high-efficiency core Cortex-A510 has also been introduced. It replaces the Cortex-A55 design that has been used in major phones since it was introduced in 2017. Biggest leap: Up to 30% better performance and 20% better power efficiency compared to older models.

Combined with the new Armv9 design, migrating to a chip should significantly improve performance. For example, the Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 uses a partially customized version of last year’s flagship products Arm Cortex-X1 and Cortex-A78 as four major cores, while the LITTLE core uses the Cortex-A55 about four years ago. I am using the design. Samsung’s flagship product, the Exynos 2100, uses a similar configuration with the Arms Mali-G78 GPU design.

The new CPU core design promises to blow both of these chips out of the water. Arm has up to 30% better CPU clusters with Armv9 design (single Cortex-X2, 3 Cortex-A710 cores, and 4 Cortex-A510 cores) compared to comparable Arm V8.2 clusters. Provides peak performance (thanks to Cortex-X2), 30% better overall efficiency (from Cortex-A710), and 35% better LITTLE performance from Cortex-A510 as above.

Arm is also introducing three new GPUs. There is the flagship Mali-G710. This promises a 20% improvement in game performance and a 20% improvement in power efficiency. Designed as a midrange option for more affordable devices, the Mali-G510. Entry level Mali-G310.

Preview of the best Android phones in 2022

The overall goal is to provide different designs for different use cases. Computers can rely heavily on Arms Cortex-X2 CPUs and discrete GPU solutions for graphics. Major smartphones, CPU clusters with Arms series CPU designs, and Mali-G710 GPUs; or smartwatches that are in low demand just to use the Cortex-A510 and Mali-G310.

It will take some time for the new Arm design to appear on your phone or device. Arm still needs to provide designs to its partners, who need to incorporate them into their semiconductor products (usually announced at the end of the year). After that, those chips must reach the phone manufacturer.

Therefore, it could be early 2022 before new Arm CPU and GPU designs appear on any phone. This assumes that the global semiconductor shortage will not push up next year’s products further. But it’s still exciting to peek into the possibilities of what might come next in the future of smartphones.

