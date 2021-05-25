Instagram introduces new bonus payment option





Instagram plans to introduce a new bonus payment to encourage creators to use Reels, a clone of TikTok.

Social networking services follow in the footsteps of other similar services that creators pay to use their own TikTok clones. For example, Snapchat recently announced a $ 1 million daily award to the most popular creators of the app.

As a result, Snapchat’s Spotlight feature has 125 million monthly users. YouTube has adopted a similar strategy by announcing the Shorts Fund.

The Google-owned platform has contacted a number of creators whose shorts have gained high engagement and views. Now Instagram is all set to do the same thing.

Instagram rolls out new bonus payments

Developer Alessandro Palazzi claims that Instagram is working on introducing a new bonus payment. Users of Instagram reels are eligible to receive this bonus.

On May 22, Paluzzi revealed that an announcement screen was found in the backend code. This screen shows that Instagram is currently testing a new bonus program to encourage the use of reels.

Instagram bonus payments allegedly allow users to “get bonuses from Instagram.” To take advantage of the bonus program, you need to share the content of the new reel.

According to Pocketnow, users may need to reach certain bonus thresholds before they can withdraw revenue from the program. Apart from that, SocialMediaToday suggests that there are also variables.

Instagram is trying to take advantage of reels

Instagram is committed to maximizing reels. But it’s still unclear how much the company will pay popular users through its bonus program.

The description does not indicate that the user can get cash payments from Lille. This is a similar approach to Snapchat Spotlight.

Snapchat, on the other hand, has taken a slightly different approach to Spotlight. We paid creators by sharing content created using the new features.

Instagram reportedly pays selected creators for popular reels. Apart from that, Instagram bonus payments can be based on the number of reels uploaded, not on engagement or quality.

Over the last five years or so, Facebook’s product development playbook has included two elements: CTRLC and CTRLV. When the platform introduces something, the social media giant waits to copy it.

Facebook has succeeded in avoiding sluggish competition by adopting this approach. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t succeeded in coming up with an equally popular clone of TikTok.







