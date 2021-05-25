Flexibits updates contact app Cardhop to add deeper integration with Fantastical – TechCrunch





Flexibits, the company behind the productivity apps Fantastical and Cardhop, has released a new version of Cardhop for both macOS and iOS. This is the second major version of the app, adding new features such as business card scanning, widgets, org charts, and deeper integration with Fantastical.

Cardhop is a clever way to manage your contacts. Use the same address book as the default contacts app on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad. However, you can find, add, and edit contacts much more efficiently.

On Mac, Cardhop is in the menu bar. Click the icon or press a keyboard shortcut to see your contacts, but you can also start typing. This is when it gets interesting.

As expected, you can find your contact card by typing a few letters. However, you can also add information to existing contacts this way.

For example, if you enter a phone number after the name, Cardhop automatically recognizes that the phone number does not exist in the existing contact entry by pressing Enter and saves the number. If you don’t see that person in your roster, you can simply dump the information into the search field to create a new contact.

Think of Cardhop as a kind of command line interface for interacting with contacts, and the app really shines. Type “Call Jane”, “Email Tom”, or “whatsapp” and Natasha Cardhop will parse the action. It’s especially useful to start a call from your Mac to your iPhone.

Cardhop 2 has been redesigned and has some new features. You can now create a widget with your favorite actions. On iOS, you can add it to your home screen. On macOS, you can access it from Notification Center. Widgets are a popular feature of iOS 14, and many users will love the new feature.

If you’re also using Fantastical, Cardhop can send calendar invitations to others. You can also create a group in Cardhop if you tend to invite people from the same group to the event. The next time you send an invitation, the entire Cardhop group can create an event. This would be a great alternative to email aliases.

Cardhop can now also generate org and family trees based on contact relationships. Also, if you work for a large company with a contacts directory, this new feature makes it easy to find the right person to talk to.

On iOS, Flexibits also added a business card scanning feature. You can add contacts simply by pointing your smartphone at the business card. There are many apps that already offer that functionality, but they are now integrated.

Flexibits have been around for 10 years. Initially, the company released a new major update, and users had to pay to download the new version. This is the method used by an independent developer to charge for the app.

Last year, the company launched a new version of Fantastical with a freemium model. New users can download the app for free and must pay a $ 4.99 / month or $ 39.99 / year subscription to unlock all features. All existing features are unlocked so existing users can continue to use the app for free.

After switching to this new model, Flexibits has already released quite a few updates to Fantastical. For example, you can now quickly join a conference call using the menu bar and app shortcuts. Fantastical now also supports Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Flexibits wants to go one step further and create an ecosystem of productivity apps. Cardhop 2 is a free app with some free features. If you want to unlock all, you must subscribe to the same Flexibits Premium subscription.

In other words, the company bundles premium versions of Fantastical and Cardhop into one subscription, and prices haven’t changed. Existing Cardhop users who don’t want to subscribe will also retain everything that was available in Cardhop 1 for free.

Also, if you’re already using Cardhop, check for updates. This means that the app will be supported in the future. If you rely on the app for your work, it’s a good idea to update it regularly and keep it working as expected for years. And thanks to the new Flexibits Premium subscription, I’m sure many Fantastical users will try Cardhop.

