Highlights of the 2021 Google I / O Conference

Google made several announcements at the Google I / O Developers Conference last week that marketers should be careful. Announcements include search engine giants in the areas of AI and machine learning, search engines, user-app connectivity, and advances in e-commerce and shopping.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the updates.

LaMDA Brings Search Changes to Marketers

Google has announced LaMDA. It stands for Language Model for Dialogue Applications, a machine learning model built on Transformer, a neural network architecture invented and open sourced by Google, designed for interaction.

Google researchers believe that this early stage of research on I / O blogs can unleash a more natural way to interact with technology and other useful applications in a whole new category. Human conversation is surprisingly complex. They are based on the concepts we have learned throughout our lives. It consists of wise and concrete responses. Expand in free format.

According to Jon Buchan, CEO of email campaign platform Charm Offensive, Google wants to make search more human and natural. This has a direct impact on marketing, he added, as marketers need to create strategies with the intent to connect.

Google is aiming to humanize search engines with the launch of LaMDA, which will bring new changes to marketing, Buchan said. It is set to be more human. LaMDA also runs on open source platforms. In short, LaMDA will be able to respond to any topic, expanding the user’s overall search scope.

MUMs the Word on Search

According to Google officials, Google’s new AI language model, MUM, will ultimately help make Google search smarter.

According to Google, in 2019, Google announced BERT, a Transformer AI model that better understands the intent behind search queries. However, according to Google officials, the multitasking integration model (MUM) is 1,000 times more powerful than BERT and can learn in 75 languages ​​at a time.

Officials write that they can understand information such as text, images, and videos. The search for MUM was still in its infancy, but the goal is to one day be able to enter long, informative, and natural-sounding queries, much like Ive hiked Mt. I want to hike Adams and Imayama. What should I do with Mt. Fuji next fall? You can find the relevant information you need more quickly.

According to Buchan, this addition will help Google Search better understand natural language and context. As a marketer, I see SEO practices moving in new directions with a focus on natural and long tail keywords that are different from what we were aiming for. This step certainly adds a new layer of user convenience.

Enhanced personalization on Android

According to Casey Allen, CEO of Barista Warrior, the biggest point of Google I / O is that Android personalization has been taken to a whole new level.

According to Google officials, Google announced Material You on Google I / O. This is a new way to think about design across the Android, Google, and technology industries.

In addition to being easily adaptable to different screen sizes and types, MaterialU uses motion to understand space, convey its brand, and gain credibility, according to Google officials. The UI reacts consistently and humanly to screen changes, context changes, and input. A little surprise and playful eccentricity reinforce basic storytelling and make technology familiar and comfortable.

In the past, users had to choose from several themes, Allen said. Thanks to “Material You”, the engine creates a new theme based on the color palette of the user’s custom wallpaper image.

According to Allen, Google has always made negative public relations about using tracking data to personalize its products. This is a refreshing step that makes each person’s theme look highly personalized, without the use of background tracking.

Better understand users through the app experience

Google has announced new ways to reach more people and invigorate insights to improve app performance. According to Google, app campaigns help reach new app users on Search, YouTube, Google Play, Discover, and more than 3 million other sites and apps.

In June, Google will extend the scope of its app campaign on Android to users of the desktop version of Google.com and the Google Display Network. Users who click on a company app ad in their desktop browser will be taken to the desktop website of the Google Play Store. From there, you can install the app directly on your Android device linked to your Google Play account.

The Google Analytics for Firebase SDK helps marketers measure business-critical events and gain insights into how users are using the app.

Previously, creating custom in-app events, such as logging purchases when a user reached a confirmation screen, required both coding and app updates, Google officials wrote. I am. We’ve introduced event creation and modification directly from the Analytics interface so that you can configure the right in-app events based on your marketing goals without the need for code updates.

Shopping Graph debuts, Shopify partnership expands

Google has announced The Shopping Graph. This is an AI extension that understands the ever-changing set of products, sellers, brands, reviews, product information and inventory data that Google receives directly from brands and retailers, and how their attributes relate to each other. It is a model. According to a blog post by Bill Ready, president of Commerce and Payments for Google.

Shopping Graph brings people to more than 24 billion lists from millions of sellers on the web for those who shop at Google more than a billion times a day for these sessions. He said it was making it more useful. Working in real time, people can find and buy products that are currently available.

Google also announced an expansion of its partnership with Shopify, introducing a new process to Shopifys that will allow 1.7 million sellers to showcase their products across Google. Ready writes that this new collaboration with Shopify will allow aspiring consumers to find sellers, including Google Search, Shopping, YouTube, and Google Image Search.

Google Lens opens a new world for marketers

According to Stephan Baldwin, founder of the Assisted Living Center, one of the most important points about e-commerce is the new Google Lens update.

According to Google officials, Google Lens allows you to search for what you see from your camera, your photos and even your search bar. Google has updated Lens’s translation filters so users can copy, play, and search text translated in over 100 languages.

He said Google’s AI will allow people to buy products using photos taken by users, opening up a world of opportunities for marketers online and in physical settings. The company uses user data to propose products and companies with a broader set of variables, such as values ​​and opinions. In short, you need to change your marketing strategy to serve your audience in a more personal way.

Baldwin added that early adopters will make a big profit while everyone else catches up. This means that companies should already start thinking about innovative ways to reach their audience through lenses.

