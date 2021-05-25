Virtual Reality Used to Protect Training by NHS Trusts-Med-Tech Innovation





NHS Trust Hospital, located in Dartford, Dartford Valley Hospital, is pioneering the use of virtual reality for conservation training.

Supervised by the Safeguard Children team, AntserVR is used as a training and development resource for hospital employees.

Safeguarding’s sister, Sonya Stocker, met innovative VR technology at the NSPCC conference and quickly realized how an immersive program could be used at Darent Valley Hospital within a conservation training program.

Antser VR accelerates the learning and understanding of children’s experiences in abusive homes and the needs of children inside and outside the care system, immersing VR users in real-world scenarios. It provides an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of children / young people.

Stocker said: It was easy to see how powerful VR was and how an immersive experience helped staff to more empathize with and recognize a particular situation.

The conservation team is responsible for training and developing more than 3,000 staff and recently developed the ThinkFamily training approach. The model approach recognizes how mental health problems can affect family life and negatively impact children and adolescents.

The VR training program fits well with the goals and objectives of the Think Family model and complements employee training. It is used at the beginning of training and clearly reminds us of the experiences of abused children. Set the tone of importance of training for the day.

Given the big picture of A & E and many other clinical settings, employees at Dalent Valley Hospital can witness a variety of family scenarios that affect children, such as alcohol and domestic violence. If the workforce has the knowledge and experience to recognize these situations, it is possible to make the right referrals to social care at the right time. In addition to this empathy, we have a deeper understanding of why families and children behave in certain ways.

Darrent Valley Hospital has always taken a creative approach to their training and this latest VR technology will be an asset to its development program. Antser has been working closely with hospitals to train 10 staff, including midwives, to offer VR programs. These 10 staff members are now able to offer VR training programs throughout the organization. It is primarily intended for all clinical staff participating in Safeguarding Level 3 training, including A & E, pediatrics and obstetrics.

To measure the success of the VR program launched in October 2020, the safeguard team will examine referral levels and session staff ratings over the next few months. There are other opportunities to use VR, such as working with smoking cessation initiatives and other health partners to provide trauma-based training.

Alison Alexander, Strategy Director at Antser, said: We welcome an innovative approach to working with the trust and helping employees learn about the effects of trauma. Use the VR Behavior Transformation Program to enhance learning and development offerings with healthcare professionals. This is great news for the medical sector.

