Microsoft Surface Duo adds touch control for the Game Pass, but it shouldn’t be confused with the portable Xbox





Streets of Rage 4: Cloud gaming on Microsoft Surface Duo meets touch controls via Game Pass Ultimate.

Folding dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo promised to redefine a multi-screen Android phone when it arrived almost a year ago. At the time, it supported Microsoft’s streaming Game Pass Ultimate games in beta mode, but it didn’t help to feel particularly like a game-enabled device. Things can change as the new update adds touch-based controls to the second screen to make it feel like a Nintendo 3DS. Using it, in a way, reminds me of Sony’s experiments in phone games a few years ago. It’s full of possibilities, but it’s not perfect yet.

After a few minutes of use, the touch controls performed the same as we’ve seen before, but it’s clear that they’re still not as comfortable as the physical buttons. It’s hard to know where to press, and it’s not so easy to find your finger position in the peripheral vision while staring at the top screen. Also, the buttons are small.

Banjo-Kazooie! (Note the shifted touch control layout.)

However, the duo feels really easy to hold and the display is crisp. The game loads well, but only a limited set of games with touch-enabled controls is available. In most cases, these games are all retro or mobile type: Streets of Rage 4, Banjo-Kazooie, Enter the Gungeon, Killer Queen Black. Full-on console games like Forza Horizon 4 and Madden 21 require a physical controller to be paired, which is a shame.

Please add a controller.

Microsoft recently added touchscreen controls to some Xbox Cloud Gaming games. It can be used on both Android and iOS or iPad OS devices.

There are already many add-on game controllers for standard phones that do stellar work. It wonders who would consider a touchscreen controller to be a valuable feature of a dual screen phone. The Duo with Game Pass Ultimate touchscreen controls are better than you don’t have, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg in an optimized way to improve the futuristic dual-screen Duo that hasn’t arrived yet.

