SteelSeries Prime Wireless Review | PCMag





SteelSeries has long stood out for its high-end construction and components (and commensurate pricing). Today, the new SteelSeries Prime eSports Mouse series seems to remind competitive players that simple, high-performance gear is their bread and butter. Like Logitech Pro X Superlight and Razer Viper Ultimate, SteelSeries Prime Wireless is a fast, clean design designed for speed-conscious players. With some very minor features (not all are good), it meets the fierce demands of competitive players.

Ready to compete

In the recently established tradition of esports mice, the SteelSeries Prime Wireless is a very simple right-handed gaming mouse. It has a 5 button design. Two main clickers, an RGB-decorated scroll wheel, and two side buttons. The DPI cycle button is on the bottom along with the power switch.

The size is 1.69 x 2.75 x 4.94 inches (HWD), which is clearly an average size. At 2.86 ounces, it’s light enough for esports, but far from the lightest mouse available. (For fairness, wireless mice are slightly heavier overall than wired mice.)

The shape of Prime Wireless is not ergonomic, but it is very comfortable. The hump on the top of the mouse does not firmly support the base of the hand, but its shape guides the hand to naturally cover the mouse, allowing the thumb and pinky to rest without pressure on the sides. .. I don’t say it’s supportive, but it’s a comfortable fit. Maybe cozy.

Similar products

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse Logitech G ProX Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Some plastic bodies, what SteelSeries calls a “rough matte” finish, act like a grip on the entire surface of the mouse. Even in a sweaty game session, your hands won’t shift by a millimeter. It has an advantage over those who use a smooth plastic mouse that has to grab firmly or withstand slippage.

SteelSeries has always been proud to manufacture excellent internal components, and Prime Wireless features a TrueMove Air sensor. The TrueMoveAir sensor tracks at up to 18,000 dpi and maintains accuracy at up to 400 inches / sec. This is pretty expensive, but not the best in its class. SteelSeries claims that TrueMove sensors, including Air, have the ability to more accurately track small adjustment movements, especially Air, which detects the angle of the mouse and makes unwanted movements when it’s lifted or lowered. It says it will not track. When you tilt the mouse at an angle, the mouse actually stops tracking, but it’s functional between its more specific cutoff and not minimizing lift detection when the mouse is off the surface. There is almost no difference.

The unique Prestige magneto-optical mouse switch can withstand 100 million clicks. It’s about as high as it gets, but it’s not an unusual rating for an optical switch. Prime Wireless has a very satisfying tactile click, so this durability has also been reported to help maintain the click feel. This is important.

A strong and stable 2.4GHz wireless connection keeps Prime Wireless connected, but larger than average wireless dongles are flashy and a bit clumsy to use. Connect to a USB-C port. This is a problem if your computer’s USB-C port is less convenient than the USB-A port (or if you don’t have one at all).

To use it with a USB-A port, you need to connect the adapter and the mouse’s USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable. This makes it surprisingly cluttered compared to the small and simple USB dongle that comes with it. Most wireless gaming mice. Also, the dongle is so large that you can’t store it in the body of the mouse.

On the plus side, Prime Wireless has a very good battery life. According to SteelSeries, the battery lasts up to 100 hours with RGB lighting off and up to 35 hours with lighting on. In my own tests, I’ve found that as long as I set the power saving setting to shut down the mouse after 5 minutes of inactivity, the mouse lasts for more than a week without turning on RGB and charging. You can use the mouse by wire while charging.

Good game (software)

Prime Wireless features software support from SteelSeries configuration software. The company recently released GG on Windows, an app that combines the traditional SteelSeries Engine interface with a new streaming platform called Moments. The GG is currently Windows only, but Mac users can configure Prime Wireless using the traditional SteelSeries Engine app.

Within the GG engine menu, the SteelSeries components haven’t changed a bit. It’s still crowded, but it’s a very easy-to-use app that allows you to remap inputs, create macros, change DPI presets, adjust RGB lighting, and more. Prime Wireless can store up to 5 profiles in onboard memory and can store any number locally in GG / Engine. With a simple mouse like the Prime series, you won’t change these settings very often (except for the DPI settings), but it’s useful to have a powerful platform when you need it.

Prime Wireless lacks one small but important feature. That is, there is no battery measurement other than a simple 3 pip indicator. This is a mysterious abbreviation, as other wireless mouse apps have a tray icon that shows the countdown percentage.

Prime Contender

Despite some relatively small inconveniences, the SteelSeries Prime Wireless is a powerful wireless esports mouse. It nails the basic pillars of this genre: it’s light, accurate, and it’s well-shaped and uncluttered.

At $ 129.99, it’s slightly cheaper than the Pro X Superlight and matches newcomers like the Roccat Kone Pro Air. Given that many of the best wired eports mice are less than half the price, it can be difficult to pay a fortune for a combination of high performance and wireless connectivity, but Prime Wireless is as much as its competitors. Worth the price. It has some really strong qualities, especially matte coatings and some weak ones, especially clunky dongles. Whether those quirks make it more or less valuable for its premium price is up to your taste. But it’s certainly worth a look at least.

