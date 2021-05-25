Boku completes first mobile operator integration with Google





London, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU), the world’s leading provider of mobile payments and identity solutions, and Kcel, the largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan , First-Mobile operator integration into the new Google Standard Payments platform. This allows for different types of payments on a global basis. This integration allows mobile subscribers to use their mobile numbers to pay for digital products through the Google Play Store.

Mobile operators must complete the upgrade to the latest payment specifications to take advantage of new features such as the upgraded synchronous payment API, real-time account updates, API-based payments, and real-time fraud notifications. These upgrades improve payment conversion rates while reducing fraud, and upgraded payment reports increase the profitability of both mobile operators and Google, reducing back office costs.

Boku’s extensive experience in integrating mobile operators into Google’s payment infrastructure ensures that the integration is adequate, painless and optimized for continued success. Boku supports mobile operators on the Google Standard payment platform with marketing, customer support and program optimization services in addition to business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

Mark Stannard, Chief Business Officer at Boku Inc. Payments, was thrilled to complete the integration of the first mobile operator into the Google Standard Payments platform. Mobile subscribers around the world need access to carrier payments so that they can purchase the app through Google Play. I was happy to make it possible.

Yuri Kharlamov, CEO of Kcell JSC, is excited to become the world’s first mobile operator to complete the integration into Google’s new payment platform. Simplifying payments for nearly 80% of customers using Android devices since the Google Play Store represents another opportunity to provide more value to our subscribers. Boku was a clear choice to complete this integration with its experience and expertise in mobile payment connectivity to the world’s largest digital marketplace.

Contact Us:

Boku, Inc. CCgroup USA: Amanda Triest, Amanda.Triest @ ccgrouppr.com, + 1 801 425 0827UK: Daniel Lowther, Daniel.lowther @ ccgrouppr.com, + 44 774 763 6687

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR) Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler + 44 (0) 20 3934 6630

BokuBoku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is FinTech, the pioneer of the world’s first global mobile payment network. With 45% of global consumers buying products online using mobile payment methods, 18% using credit cards, the future of commerce is mobile-first. The Bokus technology platform helps the world’s most demanding merchants use mobile payments to attract, transform and retain customers. By turning the payment infrastructure into a source of sustainable competitive advantage, Boku securely activates a variety of new merchant business models, from bundles to subscriptions.

The Bokus platform is used in more than 70 countries and will have over 1 billion verified transactions in 2020, contributing $ 8.5 billion to the digital economy. Customers who trust Boku to simplify sign-up, attract new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, DAZN, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Tencent. Will be.

Founded in 2008, Boku Inc. is headquartered in London, England, with offices in Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

For more information about me, please visit https://www.boku.com.

About KcellKcell We provide mobile voice communication services, messaging services, value-added services (VAS) such as multimedia and mobile content services, and data transmission services including Internet access. There are two brands, the Kcell brand, which is primarily targeted at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is primarily targeted at mass market subscribers. We serve through an extensive, high-quality network covering almost every region of Kazakhstan.

We will continue to invest in the deployment of 3G / 4G networks to expand coverage and introduce high quality services. Kcell is committed to maintaining a high standard of service in the market by offering products and services at competitive prices, expanding our offering of products and services, maintaining network quality and increasing brand value. I am aiming.

