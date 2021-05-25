Tech Up for Women & IFA Berlin Panel: Samsung & Google on Advancing Innovation





IFA Berlin, the world’s leading trade fair for consumer electronics and appliances, and Tech Up For Women, a group founded to advance women in technology, have collaborated to host a series of live events. The International Tech Up Talks series provides a platform for prominent female leaders in the technology industry to look back on their careers, provide advice and inspire the next generation of female innovators. To launch the series, we convene Michelle Crossan-Matos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Communications at Samsung Electronics Americas, and Imma Calvo, Managing Director of Google’s Apps, to discuss strategies to drive innovation. I did.

Cofinitives’ Faye Holland, Michelle, and Imma moderated to delve into what innovation means to them. While most organizations understand the importance of innovation, pandemics have significantly accelerated the pace at which brands bring new ideas to market to support both consumer survival and prosperity during this period. I did. Recently, consumer confidence has regained sharply in the United States, and its new sense of optimism has shifted the approach to innovation from crisis mode to lasting and meaningful change.

Michelle and Inma provided the following lessons learned during the session:

Innovation isn’t just about humans designing for humans. And diversity is an important factor. According to Michelle, the innovation process is multifaceted and requires learning to approach empathically, surrounded by colleagues from diverse backgrounds with different perspectives.

Accept the mess, even if it means getting out of the industry to create a differentiated experience. The industry in which you do business or establish your business is not as important as who your consumers are and what you can offer them. For example, games have moved to social, and social has moved to e-commerce, Imma said.

Leverage innovation to meet today’s consumers and anticipate future unmet needs, as well as build a more inclusive, sustainable and bright tomorrow. Social responsibility, accessibility and sustainability are not buzzwords. Samsung is accelerating the design and development of green technology and launching initiatives such as the Galaxy Upcycling Program and Eco-Package Solutions to have a positive long-term impact on the planet. According to Michelle, various accessibility features are also revolutionizing access to ALL technology.

Don’t be afraid to fail! Fear of failure actually hinders innovation by curbing new ideas. Being afraid means becoming a person who makes mistakes, but think of them as a learning experience that gives you the opportunity to evolve repeatedly, rather than sticking to those mistakes, Michelle said. .. To elaborate on this point, Imma is trying to find a company that creates a space where you can exercise without fear of the power of innovation. And once you’re there and become a leader, don’t forget to create a comprehensive and fail-safe place for new industry entrants.

For a full session, go to https://techupforwomen.com/podcasts-videocasts/.

