New Ratchet & Clank: Lift Apartment Cinematic Trailer Explains What You Need To Know About The Story





Developer Insomniac has released a new movie trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This serves as a solid introduction to the storyline of the game. Character / Weapon Zurkon Jr. This video, narrated by, briefly introduces what you can expect from an adventure game dedicated to PS5.

Zurkon Jr packaged in just one minute. Describes the game setup. Ratchet, Rombax, and his robot companion, Crank, are tasked with saving the world from the evil villain Emperor Nefarias. The main enemy of the entire Ratchet & Crank series.

For the first time in the series, the ratchet will have another Rombax, rivet (again due to the different dimensions of the lift apartment). The video also briefly describes pocket dimensions, side areas featuring other levels of mish mash, or physics that violates “normal” rules, and puzzle levels where the player controls the crank.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was released on June 11th and is one of the first major releases specifically for PS5. In addition to expanding the weapon of the weapon, the game virtually eliminates loading time by leveraging the PS5’s internal SSD. Insomniac also recently published a list of Rift Apart trophies. Be sure to read the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Advance Booking Guide. If you want to know more about what the game does, take a look at the extensive preview of GameSpot’s Rift Apart.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

