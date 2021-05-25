Egnyte extends governance platform API to Google and Dropbox





Egnyte today announced that it has extended the application programming interface (API) that IT teams use to centrally manage their content. The Egnyte API now includes Repositories provided by Dropbox and Google.

The API was previously used only to integrate a corporate governance platform with Microsoft Office 365 and other Microsoft cloud services. The current goal is to continue expanding the scope of the Egnyte platform and include additional content repositories, CEO Vineet Jain told Venture Beat.

File sharing boom

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of file-sharing services used by many businesses has exploded. Different business units have chosen to adopt a platform that receives little or no input from a centralized IT organization. According to Jane, the chaotic increase in content has become a serious problem.

Many of these same organizations have extended their governance and data security policies to these platforms as part of their efforts to comply with regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). I am trying to address this issue by doing so. ..

The challenge is that since the pandemic began, many IT organizations do not yet have the time and resources needed to see how to manage their data.

Reduce complexity

In an ideal world, most IT organizations prefer to standardize on a single file-sharing platform, but their ability to effectively fulfill such obligations is often limited. Different business units have already incorporated different file sharing platforms into their workflows. Egnyte claims a governance platform that enables IT teams to ultimately implement governance policies, no matter where the data is.

The Egnyte platform uses machine learning algorithms to provide the ability to classify and extract over 500 types of personal information (PII). In addition, automated workflows ensure the proper processing of personal data, including responses to subject access requests, and meet breach notification requirements within the time frame set by various legal entities. To do this, there are pre-configured compliance templates for more than 50 jurisdictions around the world.

IT teams can also automatically move large files during active usage to improve performance. Infrequently used archive files on object-based storage platforms provided by cloud service providers. Identify verbose and obsolete trivial data and permanently delete it. Restores files and versions that the end user accidentally deleted.

Most IT organizations, even before the pandemic, are chaotic with data and content, primarily due to the rise of shadow IT phenomena that employ cloud services that are not officially licensed by the IT organization, even for individual end users or even the entire department. I was suffering from a problem. As more employees work from anywhere, the use of Shadow IT services can become even more problematic in the coming months. However, there is an opportunity for a centralized IT team to regain control of these different content repositories in a way that does not require imposing platform standards that other teams may violently resist. The truth is, the ability of a centralized IT organization to force end users to do so is not as strong as it is today.

In any case, many companies face difficult conversations about compliance with the services they employ. Of course, the way to minimize resistance is to find a way for end users to apply policies across these platforms without changing the way they work.

