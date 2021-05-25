Facebook and Microsoft launch PyTorch enterprise support program





Improve your enterprise data technology and strategy with Transform2021.

Facebook today announced the launch of the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program, which enables service providers to develop and provide customized enterprise-grade support to their customers. According to Facebook, the new product, built in collaboration with Microsoft, was created in response to feedback directly from PyTorch enterprise users developing models in the production environment of mission-critical apps.

Published by Facebook in January 2017, PyTorch is an open source machine learning library based on Torch, a scientific computing framework and scripting language based on the Lua programming language. TensorFlow has been slightly longer (since November 2015), but PyTorch continues to grow rapidly in the data science and developer communities. Facebook claimed it was one of the top spots for fast-growing open source projects last year, according to the GitHubs 2018 Octoverse report, and Facebook recently saw more than 50% year-over-year contributors on its platform in 2019. It was revealed that it increased to nearly 1,200.

The PyTorch Enterprise Support Program is available and designed by all service providers [to] Facebook will mutually benefit all program participants by sharing and improving PyTorch’s Long Term Support (LTS). To benefit the open source community, the hotfixes developed by participants are tested and regularly fed back to PyTorch’s LTS release through the PyTorchs pull request process.

The standard method of investigating and deploying with different release versions of PyTorch is unchanged by the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program. However, to participate, the service provider must apply for and meet a set of program requirements and certification requirements. Once approved, the service provider can become a program participant and provide packaged PyTorch Enterprise support services with LTS, priority troubleshooting, convenient integration, and more.

As one of the founding members of the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program, Microsoft is launching PyTorch Enterprise on Microsoft Azure to support the current release and selected releases for up to two years. Microsoft Premier and Unified Support customers have access to priority troubleshooting for hotfixes, bugs, and security patches. Microsoft has stated that it will extensively test future releases of PyTorch for performance degradation.

The latest release of PyTorch integrates with Azure Machine Learning and other PyTorch add-ons, including the ONNX runtime that accelerates inference. Microsoft worked with Facebook to create ONNX in 2017 to promote interoperability between AI hardware such as semiconductors and software such as machine learning frameworks.

The PyTorch Enterprise Support Program will begin after Microsoft has expanded its participation in PyTorch and has taken ownership of the development and maintenance of PyTorch builds for Windows. The goal is to match the experience on Windows with other platforms such as Linux. Historically, PyTorch on Windows has fallen behind due to lack of test coverage, a complex installation experience, and lack of functionality.

