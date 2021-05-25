Cell and gene therapy and ADCs driving innovation





Experts say that the demand for cell and gene therapy and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) sectors makes it important to seek better, faster production systems.

The cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. Deloitte recently predicted that such products would generate $ 12 billion in annual revenue by 2025. This is an impressive leap for the just $ 1 billion market three years ago.

According to Deloitte, this prediction is based on high levels of activity in R & D of cell and gene therapy, with more than 1,000 clinical trials underway in 2019 and numerous developers entering the field. I will.

According to Clarivate’s analysis, ADCs are also ready for growth. Analysts pointed out that six of the 11 ADCs on the market have been cleared since 2019, and there is a need for anti-cancer drugs to support that forecast.

According to Travis Whitfill, a partner at Bios Partners at biotechnology venture capital, the success of any of these growth projections depends on Biopharma’s ability to efficiently manufacture products.

In my opinion, the main innovations that are happening in manufacturing are in cell and gene therapy and more complex biological products that are increasing the use of single-use systems and in-line processing, he told GEN. I am.

This view is shared by Nitin Naik, Global Business Leader in Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. He revolutionizes the industry with the need to initiate innovative therapies such as cell and gene therapy and mAb combination therapies faster and at lower cost. From a productivity perspective, the ability to enhance manufacturing and scale up across the global site is important.

outsourcing

In the small molecule and traditional biologics sector, the main way to scale up and accelerate product development was to outsource production. Outsourcing is also used in the field of cell and gene therapy, according to Whitfil.

Biopharmacy companies are more likely to outsource due to their very limited staff, and often want to reallocate their resources to other activities such as R & D rather than manufacturing. I am.

However, the production of cell and gene therapy is more complex than the production of small molecule drugs, especially in terms of achieving consistency. As a result, it is also important for developers considering outsourcing to CDMO to work with technology suppliers to ensure production consistency, Naik said, and technology suppliers adopt the idea of ​​process simplification. He added that it plays a major role in influencing biopharmacy companies. Supplier leverages advanced materials or analytical tools to extend bioprocessing applications to a wide range of requirements and improve process portability.

The AI-based production process is one example. According to Naik, several proofs of concept using AI and machine learning have demonstrated reduced manufacturing costs or increased productivity.

However, these approaches rely on consistent instrument performance and access to advanced process analysis tools. Variations in device performance across global sites remain a challenge, and integration is a challenge. Therefore, the capabilities of the platform are the biggest barrier.

