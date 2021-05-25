Pokemon GO Sylveon Guide: How to Evolve Eevee into Sylveon





Round 2 of Pokemon Go’s Luminous Legend Y event is currently underway, and the game has introduced a whole new Pokemon, Eevee’s fairy-type evolution, Sylveon. As with previous Eevee, there are several ways to get new Fairy Pokemon in Niantic mobile games. So, I will give you an overview of how to evolve Eevee into Sylveon with Pokemon Go.

Earn Buddy Hearts

The standard way to evolve Eevee into Sylveon is to get enough hearts with it while it is set as your buddy Pokemon. Earn hearts by feeding, playing, and taking snapshots of Eevee. However, to evolve into Sylveon, you need to earn 70 hearts. Therefore, this process is easy, but it takes some time. Earn 70 Hearts for Eevee[進化]The question mark on the button changes to the silhouette of Sylveon.

Nickname tricks for guaranteed nymphea

As with other Eevee evolutions, you can also get Sylveon by giving Eevee a specific nickname. In this case, you can change the name of Eevee to Kira to evolve Eevee into Sylveon without getting a buddy’s heart. However, this method only works once, so you can only evolve Eevee into Sylveon once. If you want to add Sylveon to your collection, you need to evolve Sylveon using the Buddyheart method mentioned above.

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event will be held until May 31st and will be Eevee-themed. As part of the event, other Eevee evolutions such as Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Espeon, and Umbreon will appear in the 3-star Raid to catch part of Eevee and its evolution by completing event-only fields. There is a chance for research agenda. For more information on the event, please visit the official Pokemon Go blog.

Sylveon isn’t the only new Pokemon introduced as part of the Luminous Legend event. Panda’s Pokemon Pancham was also added to the game in the first part of the event, and Yveltal appears in a five-star raid. The Legendary Destruction Pokemon will be available throughout the event.

