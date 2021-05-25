LeadingResponse announces adoption of Tim Nale as CTO to accelerate growth and innovation





Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Leading Response, a national leader in customer acquisition solutions for financial, legal, selective healthcare and senior life markets, is Tim Nale as Chief Technology Officer leading product design. Announced that it has adopted. , Company-wide engineering and innovation. He reports directly to CEO Matthew Kearney.

“Tim will lead the future development of the entire technology stack: consumer acquisition systems, consumer data platforms and client portal ProspectConnect,” said Kearney. “Technology, talent and data analysis leadership drive our outstanding results. His wealth of experience, clear focus and high energy make Tim the perfect CTO for us.”

“I’m excited to be part of the Leading Response at this crucial time. They have established themselves as leaders in customer acquisition and are gaining more attention to technology and innovation. Bringing my expertise and leadership to the team. I’m excited to add it, “says Nale.

Tim joined the Leading Response from his former Chief Information Officer, Koozie Group (formerly BIC Graphics). Prior to joining the Koozie Group, he held leadership positions at Boar’s Head, Michelin, iProperty, NASA, and Rolls Royce Aircraft Engines. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Leading Response

LeadingResponse is the premier provider of customer acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, selective healthcare, and lifestyle markets for the elderly, understanding consumer journeys that lead to meaningful engagement with professional clients. LeadingResponse has unique qualifications to help clients grow and grow their organization. Through a proven multi-channel solution online and offline, we consistently attract more than 170,000 consumers a month to our clients for scheduled appointments. See Leading Response for more details.

