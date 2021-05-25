PSA: Unlimited storage of Google Photos is about to end, so upload now





For over five years, Google Photos has provided unlimited storage, as long as you agree to compress your images to 16 megapixels. Using automatic backup is a great way to free up storage space on your smartphone and ensure that all your smartphone photos are safely stored in the cloud.

But all the good things have to be done, and last year Google announced that it wouldn’t offer unlimited storage of Google Photos and Google Docs on June 1, 2021.

“We will be able to meet the growing demand for storage,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, VP of Google Photos, in November. At that time, people were adding over 4.3 million GB daily for Gmail, Drive, and Photos as a whole.

Instead, photos added to Google Photos and new documents, spreadsheets, slides, drawings, forms, or Jamboard files can be obtained with free 15 GB of storage available on all Google Accounts, or additional purchases made with Google One. It is now counted in storage.

To further confuse, Google has renamed its 16MP compressed photo layer from high quality to storage saver. If you want to save the photo in its original quality, it’s possible, but it will be saved to storage immediately.

Upload everything now!

Fortunately, the existing library and anything you add to your account from now until June 1st doesn’t count towards that 15 GB, so you can scan all the old photos in the box and upload them to Google. It will take another week. Get hooked on photography or taking selfies on long holiday weekends.

Tip: If you have an iPhone, turn off Live Photos, a feature that captures 1.5 seconds of video before and after taking a photo. It’s fun, but live photos create huge files. In the camera app, tap the yellow bullseye icon in the upper right to turn off live photos.

How much free storage is left?

When the limit is in effect, Google will estimate how long your storage will last, based on your normal usage. It says that “80% or more” people should be able to use free storage for another 3 years.

“When storage approaches 15GB, we’ll let you know in the app and follow up by email,” said Andy Abramson, director of product management, in a blog post. “If you don’t see a quote, you haven’t uploaded a lot of photos or videos to Google Photos, you’re approaching your storage limit (it’s hard to predict how many months the remaining storage will last), or your account has Provided through work, school, family, or other groups.

Starting today, Google will deploy a storage management tool in the Photos app to suggest “blurred photos, screenshots, big videos, etc.” and the photos you want to delete.

Would you be interested in Google One?

Not surprisingly, Google wants to buy more storage through Google One. Plans start at $ 1.99 per month (or $ 19.99 per year) with 100GB of storage and can reach up to 2TB at $ 9.99 per month ($ 99.99 per year). Another option: Check out our top photo storage options or keep creating another free 15GB new Google account.

