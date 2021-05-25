How to evolve Eevee with Pokemon GO





Eevee has been a popular Pokemon with several different evolutions to choose from since the original Game Boy series began in red and blue in 1996 (read the guide on how to play Pokemon games in sequence).

Eevee is just as popular with the very popular smartphone app Pokmon Go, but with seven different evolutions possible, choosing Eevee’s evolution requires some effort.

Disassembling all the different ways to evolve Eevee, soon seven Pokemon were able to complete the Pokédex and made adorable new fluffy friends.

Here’s how to get all the evolution of Eevee, or how it needs to be a Pokemon Go Eevee.

What will Eevee evolve in Pokemon Go?

When Pokemon was first released, Eevee had only three evolutions. Vaporeon, Sanders, and Fullereon were one of the original 150 Pokemon that debuted in 1996 in Pokemon Red and Blue. The popular Eevee has been released, bringing the total number of possible evolutions to 7 (!) More than any other Pokemon.

Eevee evolves into different types, so choose carefully.

Vaporeon (water type) Jorteon (electric type) Freon (fire type) Umbreon (duck type) Espeon (psychic type) Leafeon (glass type) Glaceon (ice type) Sylveon (fairy type) Eevee evolves into Vaporeon, Jorteon, Freon Method

Eevee evolves in the main Pokemon game, requiring special items, movements, and friendship levels, but Pokemon Go, like most other Pokemon, evolves Eevee by giving it 25 candies. can do. You can get candies by catching Pokemon, using berries, walking with fellow Pokemon, and hatching eggs.

However, this method randomly evolves Eevee into Vaporeon, Sanders, or Fullleon only if certain evolutions are needed. You need to try another method.

How to evolve Eevee using nicknames

With proper tricks, you can force a specific evolution when using the candy evolution method. All you need to do is change the name of Eevee to a specific nickname.

Simply change the name of Eevee to the following nickname that corresponds to the desired evolution and completion. Give 25 candies and you can choose Eevee.

Vaporeon Rainer Jolteon Sparky Flareon Pyro Umbreon Tamao Espeon Sakura Leafeon Linnea Glaceon Rea Sylveon Kira

These are also not random nicknames, but nod to long-standing anime TV shows.

The nickname trick only works once per evolution, but for example, if you get Vaporeon this way, you can’t change the nickname of another Eevee to get a second Vaporeon, instead You need to use the method of.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon

You can use the nickname trick if you later use Espeon or Umbleon, but you can also use the method that was first used when the two were introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver.

This included raising the level of friendship with Eevee. This can be achieved by setting Eevee as a fellow Pokemon, walking 10 km and getting two candies.

After walking 10 km, Eevee is ready to evolve, but the time zone influences which evolution the daytime evolution gets, and the overnight evolution properly provides a dark type umbrella. However, unlike nickname abuse, you can use this method as often as you like.

How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon

The name trick works here as well, but you can use the following fairly specific methods over and over again.

First, if you need Leafeon, you need a mossy lure for a particular item, and if you need Glaceon, you need a glacier lure. These lure modules are available in the shop, but also as field research rewards.

These lures are usually used to attract certain types of Pokumon, but they can affect the evolution of Eevee and place one of the lures on the Pokstop. If you are close enough, you can evolve Eevee. The temptation of glaciers to Leafeon and Glaceon.

Again, this is a reference to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and Eevee can evolve by leveling up near Moss Rock or Ice Rock.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Sylveon is the latest evolution of Eevee and was first introduced in Pokemon X & Y in 2013.

Sylveon can be obtained by nickname tricks or by raising the stats of their friendships. This can be done by earning 70 Buddy Hearts to reach the Great Buddy level in your relationship. This can be done by walking together, playing, fighting, taking snapshots of Eevee, visiting new places together, and giving snacks.

