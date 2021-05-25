Can Microsoft OneDrive be a replacement for Google Photos?





Google Photos will remove the free storage tier from June 1st. At this time, the company will switch and all new images uploaded will be counted in your Google Account storage. We claim that photos are still worth the money, but many people are starting to look for better or cheaper alternatives, and Microsoft OneDrive could be one of them. After all, Microsoft offers office apps 1TB of storage at an attractive price. But the problem is: Is it closer to photography in any way?

Pricing

OneDrive offers up to 5 GB of storage for free. This is 10GB less than the storage provided by Google. There is also a $ 2 / month option that offers 100GB, but things get more interesting in the more expensive tier. For $ 70 a year (or $ 7 a month), you’ll have access to Microsoft 365 Personal, which consists of 1TB of cloud storage, 60 minutes of free landline / mobile Skype calls, and access to Microsoft Office apps on all platforms. .. The plan also enables some advanced sharing features, such as expired links and password protected links. Alternatively, up to 6 people can share a $ 100 / year subscription ($ 10 / month). Sharing costs evenly, each individual costs about $ 16.50 per year.

The price is comparable to Photos, at least in terms of personal storage costs. Google also offers 100GB for $ 2 / month or 200GB for $ 3 (with the option to share with family), and its $ 100 / year ($ 10 / month) plan offers up to 2TB for all Google files and access. Storage is also provided for VPN. However, Google can’t compare it to Microsoft’s family-sharing plan, where each of the six people can access 1TB for virtually $ 16.50 a year.

Therefore, if you’ve already paid for Microsoft 365 to access Office, and / or have friends and family who share your subscription costs, OneDrive could be a viable alternative.

library

You can access your OneDrive photo library from the bar at the bottom of the main OneDrive app. Microsoft does not offer a photo-only application. By default, the app shows all the images you’ve saved to OneDrive, but you can use filters to show only the images in the Pictures folder, which is also where your camera rolls are uploaded. At the top, you’ll see highlights of the past “this day”. Unfortunately, there is no way to filter only photos from mobile phones. So if you don’t want it to appear in the chronological overview, you need to remove the other images from the Pictures folder.

Above: OneDrive. Below: Google Photos.

OneDrive seems to automatically tag images with some common denominations such as #city, #landscape, and #animal. These should be useful for searching, but they seem to be unique only to some regions, such as the United States. For me in Germany, the OneDrive search only looks for filenames, which is useless compared to Google Photos’ excellent image recognition, which helps to show almost everything I’ve taken so far. At least in the OneDrive web view, you can see images grouped by location, but you can’t access this location section of your mobile app.

However, timeline navigation is surprisingly solid. As with Google Photos, you can quickly move to another date by holding down the scroll indicator on the right side of the screen and sliding it. You can also pinch the timeline to zoom in and out to increase or decrease the number of images displayed at the same time. You can also hold down and drag over a photo to select multiple photos at the same time.

The tabs at the top of the UI give you access to the Albums section, where some date-based albums are automatically populated, but you can also create your own albums. Searching for OneDrive is pretty boring, so you might find it necessary to create some manual albums to find photos of recent trips and events more easily. OneDrive is basically just a hard drive in the cloud, so you can even organize your images into good old folders.

However, OneDrive is useful for creating photos of whiteboards and documents. You can specify the type of object to shoot and automatically crop it to the correct size.

Microsoft also offers a more secure sharing option. You can specify who you want to share your album with by sending an expiring link or a password-protected link. Unfortunately, there is no live album option that Photo offers. This is a function that automatically adds new images from a specific person to the album specified at the time of shooting.

In contrast to Google Photos, OneDrive doesn’t have the option to upload images with slightly lower quality to save storage and bandwidth.

Edit

OneDrive doesn’t have native editing tools, except for the web app’s rotation option. This is the biggest drawback when compared to competitors. On Android and Chrome OS, you need to open the image in another app and then re-upload the new version. If you’re using the OneDrive sync client on Windows or macOS, the situation may not be that bad as you can open the app in your favorite desktop editor, but you’re still out of luck when you want to edit on the go. is.

Third party integration

OneDrive recently introduced support for Google Cast, allowing you to send photos and videos to the big screen. Alternatively, you can use your Xbox to access your OneDrive files.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft doesn’t integrate as well with Nest Hub and Chromecast as Google Photos. You can’t use OneDrive as a source for background images on Chromecast and NestHub. You also can’t use the Google Assistant to search your library by voice.

verdict

Face it — OneDrive is a great solution only for a few people who don’t need flashy image recognition search or editing tools. If you only use it to store images, it’s not worth spending $ 70 a year on this service. However, if you’ve already paid for your Microsoft 365 subscription and you have enough space on OneDrive, we recommend that you take advantage of it to back up your images. Don’t expect Microsoft to provide anything other than storage space.

You can get much better results by using Amazon Photos (for Prime Subscribers) or Google Photos in the first place. After all, it’s a great tool because it’s not only free, but also set up with features. Defeated.

