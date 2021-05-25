The future of Google and grocery shopping





Albertsons Cos. And Google recently sought to integrate the extensive reach and retail know-how of Boise, Idaho-based grocery stores with the customer capabilities of tech companies to make shopping easier and more convenient for millions of customers across the country. Revealed a multi-year partnership. Central disruptive innovation.

Under the partnership, the two companies are introducing several new extensions aimed at making the shopping experience easier and more exciting. Planned innovations include shoppingable maps with dynamic hyperlocal capabilities, conversational commerce with artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive grocery listings via Google Cloud. Shortly before this rollout, Albertsons adopted Google Business Message, a conversational messaging solution, to keep people up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccine at grocery stores.

To learn more about Google’s vision for omni-channel grocery shopping, Progressive Grocer has connected with Carrie Tharp, Google’s Vice President of Retail and Consumer for Google Cloud, based in Mountain View, California.

Progressive Grocer: Can you tell us how the partnership with Albertsons came about? Prior to making this announcement, the two companies had already worked behind the scenes for about a year.

Carrie Tharp: Through advertising and shopping organizations, Google has deep relationships and multi-year partnerships with retailers such as Albertsons. In this case, as a new leadership team emerges, engage Albertsons and say, “Strategicly understand where you want to go from a customer experience and innovation perspective before offering Google’s best features.” Was there. .. How can you use the cloud and data platforms as a way to generate this integration and innovation?We came from [a mindset of] What is the purpose of your business and strategy, and how do you leverage our different products to achieve that?

PG: What do these technological improvements mean to your customers? How do Albertsons online or in-store shoppers experience these innovations?

CT: The pandemic has made customers more hyper-local. Looking at Google search trends last year, in the United States, consumer searches for certain in-stock items increased by 8,000%, searches for in-stock items only increased by 700%, and curbside increased by 3,000%. Using local actions or providing curbside pick-up and delivery information with mobile search reduces friction on the customer journey and makes it easier to get information and understand delivery or pick-up timeframes.

Before the pandemic, finding information about pick-up options on retailers’ websites was a clunky process. For example, I used to go directly to the Albertsons website or use Google search. People often search on mobile rather than on the desktop. Or you may even be outside the store. We have confirmed that the road to getting the product is smooth, both in-store and online.

PG: Is Natural Language Processing (NLP) the point at which retailers can reliably process voice-entered orders? What pilot program did Google carry out in connection with this technology?

CT: Where it has evolved is true conversational commerce. Leveraging the NLP feature integrated with the Google system, we have already piloted it with the Google Assistant team at several large grocery stores with good results. From a cloud perspective, we were currently considering using that feature, which is a combination of several AI components.

Google Search for Retail basically does a Google search directly on the retailer’s website, allowing retailers to interact with their customers and resolve their shopping journeys. It not only processes what the person said, but also the intent.For example, as with Google Search, type in first to understand what you’re looking for, but convert it to a product search and use the recommendations. [via] AI says they really need eggs, whether they’re searched by brand or in general. This creates an integrated experience that provides alternatives, understands previous orders, and understands previous purchase types. This is very important for all retailers.So we are now at that turning point where you think you will meet a lot of grocery stores [adopting this technology]..

This is one of the top conversations I have with grocery customers worldwide, as groceries are one of the most difficult baskets to make behind compared to other retailers. We are working to create this feature and provide a great experience that will take over more search behavior online. It’s an exciting time for us, and its abilities have come to the point where it really becomes conversational commerce.

PG: Are there other uses for this type of technology, such as supply chain and operations, other than customer applications? What are you doing in those areas?

CT: Of course. Some of these various components I mentioned earlier are used live with other retailers in store-operated chatbots. These help the store team understand what tasks they need to perform next and their order. This includes assistance in picking up, packing and shipping from stores. This is very important. With such a large influx of orders, how do you efficiently navigate stores, split orders, process orders, and execute them in a timely manner? During the pandemic, many posts were manually processing reports in stores. Now that AI is really looking forward to streamlining operations, it won’t be overwhelmed by the store environment or store employees.

We are also working on a variety of solutions with all of these data-driven products from a supply chain perspective. A great deal of focus has been on providing inventory visibility and a better view of the supply chain. Better replenishment is a problem found in all areas of the retail concept, not just groceries, and brings that data to the forefront. Create that more predictive and agile supply chain. In the past, people focused on more frequent inventories in stores, but with an insight-based approach that leverages AI and data to help retailers close the gap in the problems they are currently facing in stores. We may be able to provide it.

PG: Tell us about future innovations at Albertsons or any of the other retailers you happen to work with.

CT: I was considering optimizing inventory. We were working on an early proof of concept on how to use AI to improve performance and place the right product in the right place at the right time. Another big thing for our grocery store is the experience of logistics optimization, especially the last mile fulfillment and delivery. As you know, many of our grocery stores say that customers are starting today to place today’s orders within 30 minutes. How can I actually optimize my business as a grocery store and make it feasible?

Thinking specifically about Albertsons, they are very focused on improving and evolving the customer experience, eliminating the friction of travel.I look forward to future innovation [at Albertsons] To include things like conversational commerce, a predicted shopping list, or the list and shopping cart can be filled more easily. There’s a setlist that the team is working on, but it also tells us that the partnership has evolved as we progressed, building a more sophisticated experience.

