Vericred Adds Redox CTO James Lloyd to Board | National Business

Vericred, a data services platform that enhances the digital health insurance and benefits digital quote-to-card experience, today announced the appointment of Redox co-founder and CTO James Lloyd to its board of directors. As a member of the Board, Lloyd supports Vericred in its mission to connect the insurance ecosystem and transform the speed, reliability and efficiency of delivering health insurance and employee benefits to consumers everywhere.

Michael W, co-founder and CEO of Vericred. Levin welcomes James, a leader in digital health and an innovative strategist who has first-hand experience in scaling multi-sided platforms. His experience with platform dynamics and network effectiveness, supported by the recently completed Series B funding, will be invaluable to Vericred as it enters an exciting period of high growth and product development.

Lloyd is the CTO and co-founder of Redox, a cloud platform that reduces friction in the creation and adoption of healthcare technologies through the latest API-based data exchange. He has 13 years of experience in healthcare technology and entrepreneurial leadership. At Redox, James oversees product, engineering, and security teams and leads strategic and cultural initiatives. Prior to launching redox in 2014, James was an epic engineer.

Most sectors require a frictionless connection. Millions of Americans are in a position to benefit from these advances, especially in the areas of health care and insurance. With Vericred connecting carriers to InsurTech and Redox connecting digital health applications to health systems, the barriers to entry that suffer from innovation are simply reduced. As a result, people will have quick access to the best technologies, Lloyd said. We look forward to leveraging our experience in both API and multi-sided platform business to advise the already talented team of Vericres.

Vericred offers a complete suite of APIs across medical, life, dental, visual, and other coverage lines that enhance quoting, registration, membership management, and renewal on multi-carrier InsurTech and BenTech platforms. The Vericred solution simplifies the complex process of exchanging data with multiple partners. In April 2021, the company announced $ 23 million in Series B funding to expand its marketing, sales and engineering teams and dramatically grow its community of participants on market-leading platforms.

About Vericred

Vericred is a way for health insurers and employee benefits providers to connect with new technology partners to provide a seamless quote-to-card consumer experience. We are not the website or app you use to select a plan or find a doctor. We are infrastructure. We simplify the complex exchange of quotes, registrations, and eligibility data between careers and technology partners responsible for providing health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans each day. It's a pipe. Our API sends billions of data points between InsurTech and insurers to enhance digital distribution across the insurance industry. Join the insurance geek community to create a seamless digital quote-to-card experience. Please visit www.vericred.com.

