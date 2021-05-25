Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teases that the next version of Windows will be announced “soon”





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadellasaid said his company plans to be “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade.” It’s software that powers more than 1.3 billion devices. Nadella didn’t give details, but said Microsoft plans to announce a new version “immediately.”

“I’ve been using it for the past few months and I’m very excited about the next generation of Windows,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

I’m not sure about the next generation of Windows software, except for the previous promise that Nadella would “double down” on Windows and PC. Rumors about the new version, codename Cobalt, point to an update to the user interface (known as the Sun Valley) aimed at “activating” and modernizing its appearance. The last meaningful change for Microsoft to look was in Windows 10, which was first released in 2015, following Windows 8.1. Microsoft hasn’t said when the new Windows Update will be released, but said CNET’s sister site ZDNet is targeting later this year.

Nadella made his remarks at Microsoft’s annual build developer conference, which is held entirely online for the coronavirus pandemic. Within a few weeks, Apple will also host the Worldwide Developers Conference online, with a keynote speech from Apple CEOTim Cookon starting June 7th at 10am.

Nadella and Cook don’t just share virtual stages a few weeks apart. The two regularly use opening speeches to discuss the company’s philosophy. Both have recently sought additional privacy protection in technology.

“We need to ask ourselves not only what computers can do, but what computers should do,” he said in a 2018 keynote. Nadella used that speech to announce an internal “ethics committee” to “govern” the products that Microsoft builds. “As a technology industry, we also have a responsibility to build trust in technology.”

Microsoft developer meetings are usually held to learn about new software and features.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Microsoft also used the keynote to discuss new technologies such as HoloLens augmented reality glasses that overlay computer images in the real world. Microsoft primarily sells these devices to businesses and the military.

But this year, Nadella decided to give a 16-minute speech to discuss how important technology has become in everyday life. He said the high-tech industry is still growing rapidly, accounting for 10% of the world’s gross domestic product, a broad measure of the economy. The tech industry is known for creating millions of jobs and adding over $ 1 trillion in the US economy alone.

“In the last two years, the number of developers in non-tech companies has grown faster than in technology companies,” said Nadella, with the fastest hiring of agriculture, consumer goods, energy, finance and wellness. I added. He added that the automotive industry hired more software engineers than mechanical engineers last year. “The number of developers is increasing rapidly across industries and regions.”

But Nadella’s speech was not all noble idealism. He also swiped Apple indirectly and ran into the question of how much control a company could have on its device. Apple is currently awaiting a ruling in the US District Court for California. There, iPhone makers were accused by Fortnite developer Epic Games about how much control they could have on their devices.

“Our ambition is to be a platform for platform creators,” Nadella said in a speech on Tuesday. “This conference is not about setting new rules or constraints that determine how or what we build, nor is it a celebration of our own innovation.”

Instead, Microsoft wants to help developers create their own innovations, he said. He added that it is “the core of our mission.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos