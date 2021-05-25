How to password protect Google search history etc.





Google has added a new way to keep others in your search history, YouTube favorites, and more. As first discovered by Android police, the company has begun urging users to password protect their web and activity pages. This page shows the personal history of many Google services as a whole.

This added password protection is just one of Google’s privacy buffs after this month’s Google I / O event. This includes a new optional locked folder that you can add to your Google Photos account and a new quick delete toggle that can automatically scrub the last 15 minutes of your Google search history.

Anyway, what do I see on my Google activity page?

If you’ve never checked the activity page, you may be surprised by the number of regular Google services. This page not only stores the entire history of Chrome and YouTube, but also uses the location history of the entire Google Maps, recent voice commands made to Google-powered smart speakers, Google Voice or Google Fi. Calls and messages that you may have made are also saved. ..

Why do you want to password protect your Google search?

If you’re still logged in to your Google account on your shared computer, almost anyone can see how to use these services unless you turn on this additional verification step.

How do I add my password to Google’s search history and other online activities?

Thankfully, it’s easy to activate these additional protections. The procedure is as follows:

Under myactivity.google.com[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Go to tab and[マイアクティビティの管理]Tap the confirmation button.[追加の確認が必要]If you select, you will be prompted to re-enter your account password before you can view your account history. If you are very worried about leaking history, you can consider deleting the activity history manually or setting a pre-scheduled deletion to automatically clear your digital footprint.





