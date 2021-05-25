Resident Evil Nemesis benefits revealed





BHVR / Capcom

Anniversary of the two major horror games out there. Resident Evil is a long-standing franchise and Dead by Daylight is a pioneer in the asymmetric horror genre.

The two are currently teaming up for a special chapter in DBD that brings new survivors and killer to the game.

This isn’t the first time a horror game franchise has crossed another franchise, as Dead by Daylight did at Silent Hill in 2020. In fact, it was part of the 4th anniversary, so about a year has passed since the intersection. Event.

Acquiring new survivors and killer in DBD is always fun, but many players enjoy it when it’s the big name in which it appears.

In the Resident Evil chapter, there were different directions that developers could take, but they decided to settle for Nemesis as a new killer. Let’s see what this terrifying enemy can do in the game.

Nemesis revealed

Nemesis seems to operate, unlike other killer currently in the game. He will have the ability to shoot through the tentacles and damage the enemy. When struck this way, they get sick, just as it happens when the plague vomits to the player.

For all infected survivors, his tentacles will be longer and more reachable. Survivors will be able to find vaccines to heal them from the disease. Going one step further, Nemesis’s job zombies may appear on the map.

Survivors will want to avoid these zombies as they can be damaged by them. Fortunately, they don’t move fast and can be easily avoided, but they still seem to be surprised and able to catch you.

What are the benefits?

Now, the main attraction of new killer is usually a perk, as it doesn’t matter if you want to play the killer or not. Anyone can learn the perks, so you can tinker with the build to your liking.

There are certain perks that are perfect for a particular murderer, but it’s okay to try new things, especially with PTBs that are currently playable on Nemesis.

Let’s take a look at his three new perks.

Deadly Tracker You are designed to track and eliminate targets. At the start of the trial, the auras of all survivors will be displayed for 5 seconds. Hysteria You know how to brutal one member of the team to cause a panic. Every time a healthy survivor is injured with a basic attack, all injured survivors are affected by oblivion for 20 seconds. Hysteria can only be triggered once every 60 seconds. Eruption NE-parasites provide the intelligence and consciousness needed to set traps. After kicking the generator, its aura is highlighted in yellow. Putting the survivor dying with a basic attack explodes all affected generators, slows progress by 6%, and eliminates the aura. Survivors who repair the generator when it explodes will scream and be affected by the incapacity for 10 seconds. The eruption cooldown is 90 seconds.

If you do not have access to the PTB, you will have to wait until the Resident Evil x Dead by Daylight chapter is open to the public on June 15. In the early impressions, this chapter is one of the best I’ve ever seen in the game.

Expect BHVR to keep rolling the ball and release it strongly!

Read Next: Dead by Daylight Killer Tier List

