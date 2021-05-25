San Jose-Google Benefits Fund Payments Can Take 10 Years





San Jose could approve nearly $ 155 million in community funding from Google as early as today, but it will take time to pay.

The proposed agreement between the city administration and the tech giant on downtown campus development will head to the city council for tonight’s vote, but funding will come in at the same pace as the construction of the project, up to 10 to complete. It can take years.

First proposed in 2019, the project spans 80 acres near Diridon Station and features 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks and a 30,000 to 50,000 square feet community center. I am. It also boasts 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications.

The San Jose Planning Commission approved the Community Fund’s recommendations when it approved the company’s initiative project on April 28.

As activists continue to oppose San Jose’s indigenous people’s gentrification and evacuation, Google will invest in affordable housing conservation and expand educational opportunities to increase employment prospects for residents. I promised. Google estimates that up to 25,000 people work in downtown offices.

The fund, in addition to $ 22.3 million worth of homeless prevention services and childcare support, is among the “community benefits” needed for the city’s proposed development.

Elizabeth Handler, a spokesman for the Department of Economic Development, said it could take a couple of years to complete the project’s first office building. Only then will Google start paying the fund, but the company promised to make a small payment shortly after approving the contract.

According to handlers, Google will give the city $ 7.5 million for urgent community needs for endangered youth and adults, eviction protection, land trust development, scholarships and vocational training. is.

The company must fund within 120 days of the parliament’s passing the agreement, of which $ 3 million will be paid 30 days after approval.

If approved, the city council appoints a 13-member community advisory board to work with the city to find fund managers, draft grants and provide them to local organizations. Final approval of the grant is left only to the advisory board, not the city council members.

You do not need a status of residence in San Jose. Thirteen members can qualify only by having a meaningful connection with the city, except for one scholar or researcher who can participate from anywhere in the country.

“[The Commission]prioritizes those who live and work in the San Jose community experiencing evacuation,” said Jeffrey V. Cannan of Silicon Valley Rising, an affordable housing and labor group. Told.

Buchanan said the membership requirements of at least five advisory boards with direct knowledge of evacuation address concerns about political inequity.

According to Buchanan, Silicon Valley Rising has been raising Google’s proposed development concerns over the years and presenting them to the city and tech giants.

“Looking at the development deal, there’s probably the most powerful community benefit package for this kind of project anywhere in the country,” he told San Jos Spotlight. “We were able to work directly with Google and city staff to actually collaboratively develop community stabilization and opportunity channels.”

Nancy Klein, director of economic development in San Jose, calls the community fund unprecedented in terms of the amount of money committed and the freedom of discretion given to the community when it comes to how funds are distributed.

She said the community really wanted a high level of sustainability and local employment to ensure that the work associated with the project was distributed to the community. Your fund manager will help the committee outline what the grant is for and what the grant criteria are.

As outlined in the nearly 500-page development agreement between San Jose and Google, the city will limit grants to 501c (3) nonprofits, public education institutions, and programs run by the city.

Jocelin Hernandez (right), who represents Serve The People San Jos, is holding a sign protesting Google’s land sale at a city council meeting on December 3, 2018. She was later arrested for being chained to a chair. Photo courtesy of Sanjos serving the people.

Southbay Community Land Trust activist Joselin Hernandez said the $ 155 million community fund may sound like a lot, but the huge cost of living in San Jose makes the fund’s goal of a major change play. Said that it was hindered.

Looking at the housing market, it is said that even if all the money is spent on housing, only about 100 units can be bought. And we have more than 7,000 people on the street. This is not good.

Hernandezwas is one of the people arrested at City Hall on December 3, 2018 as a member of Google’s opposition group Serve The People San Jose. She and at least seven others left the room handcuffed during a midnight council meeting after being chained to their seats in protest of the sale of San Jose’s public land to Google.

Hernandez has been fighting Google’s presence in San Jose since 2017 and said the best way to prevent gentrification is to completely deny the company’s location in San Jose.

At this point, I know the city council isn’t going to refuse (the agreement), but she said she was going to continue organizing until the first shovel landed on the ground. You don’t need a technology company to develop a city. I just need a community.

Contact Vicente Vera at [email protected] Or follow @vicentejvera on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Silicon Valley Rising is a campaign for Working Partnership USA, whose executive director Derecka Mehrens is on the board of directors of San Jos Spotlight.

