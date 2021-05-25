EBU Technology & Innovation-The finalist list for the 2021 EBU Technology & Innovation Awards has been announced





Of the 24 projects nominated for this year’s EBU Technology & Innovation Award, four were selected as finalists. The candidate list includes two projects from the BBC (UK), a project from Sveriges Radio (Sweden), and a project from Rai (Italy). The award-winning projects will be announced at 16:30 CEST on Wednesday, June 9th.

A complete list of recommended projects can be found here. The review committee, which consists of members of the EBU technical committee, independently evaluated the project according to fixed standards. They were unable to vote for entries from their organization.

Candidate List BBC News Virtual Production Tool

BBC, UK

When the COVID-19 pandemic made it extremely difficult to collect and broadcast news as usual, the BBC’s UK operations engineers have developed three virtual tools to help meet this challenge. These tools have transformed the BBC news team’s news gathering and broadcasting to facilitate workflows. The three tools developed are: Toucan, for fast-delivery remote TV interviews. Pre Re, for high quality audio in pre-recorded remote discussions. A virtual audience that connects your audience with your studio.

BBC Sounds: Integrated Audio Platform

BBC, UK

Sounds is the new home for the BBC’s radio, music and podcasts, providing listeners with a personalized and relevant experience, giving them more control and flexibility. Launched in 2018, it has become one of the UK’s leading homemade audio platforms, with access to over 80,000 hours of audio content from the BBC on the web, mobile, Internet TV and Amazon Alexa. It continues to evolve with new features such as live pause, live radio rewind and restart, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a new international version of the app released for overseas listeners in late 2020. ..

Sign language application avatar

Italian Broadcasting Corporation

The Rai Virtual LIS (Italian Sign Language) platform uses virtual actors (avatars) to create new opportunities and services for the hearing impaired in situations where the human LIS interpreter is not available. It relies on the latest 3D computer graphics technology. Last year, the platform was enhanced with two software modules. The first is to allow students to learn LIS and generate new content in sign language. The second is to download daily weather forecasts from the Rai Teletext service and perform automatic translation into LIS delivered in video format.

News Value-Public Service Algorithm

Swedish radio, Sweden

Sveriges Radio has built a new editing algorithm aimed at promoting the value of good public service journalism while at the same time providing users with a more personalized combination of news articles. The algorithm used to automate SR news playlists is centered around “news values”. This is a display of a content management system where editors rate each of the hundreds of news articles they create each day. They not only assess the size of the story and its longevity, but also how well it fulfills the mission of public services. This algorithm highlights stories that have been rated as high value for public services.

