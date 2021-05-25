Resident Evil Nemesis, Leon and Claire infected Dead by Daylight on June 15th





Nemesis chased Jill throughout the rest of the game.

Behavior Interactive

Dead by Daylight, a popular 4 to 1 horror game, is known for its crossovers with other franchises such as Stranger Things and Silent Hill. To celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary, developer Behavior Interactive has secured Resident Evil, the pinnacle of the horror franchise of video games.

Starting June 15th, Dead by Daylight players will be able to play biohazard chapters, including the series heroes Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, as well as the super-powerful biological weapon Nemesis. The new content also includes the Raccoon City Police depicted in the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake. Zombies also participate in fun as enemies of the player’s team’s AI control.

In Dead by Daylight, a team of four players controls survivors such as Leon and Jill. Each character has its own bonus skills, the goal is to complete certain tasks to live and escape the arena. One player controls a killer that can make deadly attacks and track the player, but the player is fairly slow and tends to have other weaknesses. Nemesis makes its own attacks, including tentacle attacks to grab the player, as seen in Resident Evil 3. Both Nemesis and zombies infect survivors with the T-virus, making it easier to detect when they begin to get sick.

Behavior Interactive did not offer prices for Resident Evil chapters, but previous similar content ranged from $ 12 to $ 15.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, Stadia, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox series, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS5.

