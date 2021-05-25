Epic v.Apple Trial Court Artist’s View





On Monday, the lawyer was Epicv. We issued a final statement in Apple’s proceedings and completed a little over three weeks of court proceedings that gave us an unprecedented view of how Apple manages the iOS App Store. Only images from court artist Vicki Behringer, who saw much of the proceedings from the assigned seats to the right of the jury box, because both the images and audio of the proceedings were tightly controlled (as is often the case in federal courts). was. We asked Behringer to share eight of his favorite sketches from the trial, showing off both his artistry skills and her unique perspective on the case. -Russell Brandom, Policy Editor

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

This shows the opening statement by Epic Games lawyer Catherine Forest. It was my first trial and my first sketch. As a COVID precaution, there were plexiglass barriers throughout the courtroom, and lawyers wore plastic shields to cover their faces. When I saw this graphic showing that a wall was being built around the iPhone, I started to understand what was wrong with this exam.

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

As Epic CEO Tim Sweeney initiated the entire proceeding, he knew his testimony would be interesting. I loved hearing how he started the company and what Fortnite games are. I had no idea. Once again, I find that there is another whole world that I know nothing about. The programming, creativity and talent needed to create these games will absolutely amaze me.

I try to complete all my sketches within an hour to an hour and a half. Some may take some time. While sketching in court, I have to budget my time. I have a very tight deadline and the news is currently on the internet 24 hours a day, so my media client needs sketches as soon as possible to fit the story.

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

I sketched Phil Schiller a couple of times in the Apple vs Samsung trial, so his face feels like an old friend. I always love listening to him talking about Apple’s history. I decided to spend some time here sketching the entire courtroom. Obviously, it’s not on scale. Although the number of people who could enter the courtroom was significantly reduced, there were still many lawyers sketching and playing music chairs every time the witness changed.

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

This is Mike Schmidt, head of Apple’s gaming division, asked by Apple’s lawyer Jay Srinivasan. I’m not a gamer, so all the great artwork that appears in the game is a lot of fun for me, but I didn’t have time to sketch it, so I had to move very fast. Schmidt was burned fairly hard in an epic cross-examination, but during breaks they seemed happy to relax and meet each other. Maybe they were happy to get over it.

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

Craig Federighi was a great subject with his perfect white hair and black eyebrows. People with subtle traits are much more difficult, but Craig was a joy. He discussed the precautions Apple has taken to ensure that users are protected from malware, viruses, and more. I always keep in mind to update the software!

By Vicky Boehringer

I like this sketch not only because Tim Cook’s face angle has changed (great), but also because it was an important moment in his testimony. Judge Gonzales Rogers asked him some very interesting questions that seemed less favorable to Apple. His confidence seemed a bit swaying, but he answered the question clearly and did his best to justify Apple’s position. It felt like the cornerstone of the trial.

I wanted to make a gesture with the judges’ hands, but I felt that I didn’t have enough time. Hands can take as long as drawing a face.

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

The second week was mainly expert witnesses. I like sketching because this professor said something interesting about the safety of Apple devices. I know he’s an Apple witness, but if his statistics are correct, that’s great. In the sketch, I added some others to the courtroom, but usually I don’t have time to include them. Acting for court reporters and judges. When I’m in the actual trial, I make sure I get a sketch of everyone in court at some point. Everyone is important, even if they are not one of the leading lawyers or witnesses.

Image courtesy of Vicki Behringer

This was when Tim Cook first stood up and was asked directly by Apple lawyer Veronica Moy. I was very nervous while sketching him because I knew I had to look exactly like him. Everyone knows what Tim Cook looks like. I looked up some of his photos and thought he was ready. Unfortunately, when he stood on the stand, there was a big reflection on his face shield. I couldn’t see some of the important details. I looked into my binoculars and waited for him to turn his head. At last he did, and I was able to get a good view of his face. I was relieved!

I heard this was the first time he was on the stand, but I didn’t know it. He was very calm, confident and charismatic. He said so many positive things about Apple that it was easy to like him. After that, I had the opportunity to meet him while completing his sketches in the hallway. He seems to be a very nice person. I was shocked to see him with beautiful blue eyes. When I was sketching between the shadow of the light above, the reflection of the visor, and the glasses, I didn’t notice that my eyes were hidden. There may be more Apple trials in my future, so something will tell me to sketch him again.

