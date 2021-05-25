UAMS launches new Radiation Oncology Center to house the first proton center in Arkansas





View Enlarged Image From left to right, Proton International CEO Chris Chandler was among the speakers to an audience of about 100 groundbreaking participants. Mercy Dodeller, president of Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Governor Asa Hutchinson; Troy Wells, CEO of Baptist Health. Michael Birrer, MD, Cancer Institute Director; and UAMS Chancellor Kampatterson, MD Image Evan Lewis

May 25, 2021 | The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) today began construction of the expanded Radiation Oncology Center, home to Arkansas’ first proton center.

The Center for Radiation Oncology, which is part of the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, already offers state-of-the-art technology to provide the latest radiation therapy. To relocate to the new 52,249 sq ft building on Capitol Avenue between Pine Street and Cedar Street in 2023, we will continue to offer these services and new services using the expansion of three new linear accelerators. ..

Located southeast of the BioVentures building, the new three-story structure is built primarily to accommodate less than 40 Proton Centers nationwide in partnership with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Baptist Health and Proton International.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is fortunate that UAMS continues to broaden its medical horizons in Arkansas. High-tech advances such as the Proton Center not only provide first-class care to more people, but also more world-class doctors and researchers as UAMS continues to pursue the designation of the National Cancer Center. Will attract. The partnership between UAMS and Arkansas Children, Baptist Health and Proton International ensures that Arkansas remains a healing haven for thousands of cancer patients.

An alternative to radiation therapy, proton therapy uses a precisely focused, high-energy beam to target tumors in areas that are often difficult to reach without affecting surrounding tissue. State-of-the-art technology. Proton therapy is particularly effective in treating solid cancer tumors, including the brain, spine, head and neck, lungs, prostate, colon, and some breast cancers.

Ideal for pediatric patients, the high-energy proton particles delivered to kill the tumor limit radiation exposure to healthy and growing tissue. The UAMS Center for Radiation Oncology is the only center in the state to treat children.

UAMS is pleased to offer this advanced technology to patients in Arkansas. This eliminates the need for patients to leave the state for this highly effective treatment. This is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of Arkansas.

The closest proton centers to Arkansas are in Memphis, Louisiana and Shreveport.

Michael Birrer, MD, Ph.D., Director of the Cancer Institute. Said that proton therapy provides patients with state-of-the-art treatments, benefits patients, and is the basis for many new new clinical trials that drive cancer research. Field forward. It will also help you on your journey to be designated by the National Cancer Center.

Mercy Dodeller, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, said in collaboration with the new proton therapy center that children with cancer in Arkansas will have state-of-the-art treatments available in their home state. It states that it will be available. By working together as a healthcare system, teamwork has proven to remove obstacles that have traditionally prevented children from reaching their full potential.

Troywells, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baptist Health, states that ensuring the best care for patients and addressing the changing health needs of Arkansas is central to Baptist Health’s mission. This strategic partnership with other major healthcare providers will bring significant benefits to Arkansas, which needs this state-of-the-art cancer treatment.

Chris Chandler, CEO of Proton International, is pleased that the Proton International team can work with partners to bring this important technology to the citizens of Arkansas and the surrounding area.

Three new linear accelerator machines that customize high-energy X-rays perform edge radiation surgery, a specialized non-surgical technique used to destroy tumors of the brain and spine with end-to-end accuracy of less than 1 millimeter. Offers. Radiation therapy with exercise management that controls the radiation directed at the tumor that moves with the patient’s breathing. Indication therapy is the most advanced form of cancer treatment, helping clinicians adapt to daily changes in tumor shape and location during the course of treatment to better target cancer and protect normal tissue. Make it possible.

The ground floor of the new building will include an examination room, a computed tomography (CT) room, a treatment room, a clinical room, an examination area, a staff lounge, a conference room, and several clinics in the clinical space.

The proton therapy device is installed on the second floor, with a CT room, high-dose radiation (HDR) room, gown room, recovery room, anesthesia room, work room, eight laboratories, and physics staff preparing for proton therapy. Large work room for more clinics.

On the 3rd floor, there is a cooling room for proton machines, a machine and a storage area. Includes additional space for future needs.

An enclosed heated and cooled skywalk connects the building to the UAMS parking deck 3.

UAMS is the only health science university in the state, with universities in medicine, nursing, pharmacies, healthcare professionals, and public health. Graduate School; Hospital; Little Rock Main Campus. Fayetteville’s Northwest Arkansas Regional Campus. A state-wide network of regional campuses. Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stevens Institute for Spinal Neuroscience, Harvey & Bernice Jones Ophthalmology Institute, Institute of Psychiatry, Donald W. Reynolds Institute for Aging, Translation Institute, Digital Health & Innovation Laboratory. UAMS includes UAMS Health. This is a state-wide healthcare system that covers all UAMS clinical companies, including UAMS hospitals, community clinics, operating clinics, or staff working with other providers. UAMS is the only adult level 1 trauma center in the state. The US News & World Report has named the UAMS Medical Center the best hospital in the state. We ranked the otolaryngology program in the top 50 nationwide. We have designated six areas as high-performance COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, and lung cancer surgery. UAMS has 2,876 students, 898 medical residents, and 4 dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including UAMS, local campuses, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, VA Medical Center, and 1,200 physicians providing patient care at Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram.

###

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos