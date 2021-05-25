Exclusive: Valve manufactures switch-like portable gaming PCs





Enlarge / Are some Nintendo Switch clip art and the Steam logo the same as Valve’s “SteamPal”? The mathematical equations are not as simple as this list image might make you believe.

Sam McCovech

Valve, a video game and hardware studio, is secretly building a switch-like portable PC designed to run a large number of games on the Steam PC platform via Linux and will be available by the end of the year. May start the chain.

Sources familiar with the issue have confirmed that the hardware has been under development for some time, and this week Valve itself is the latest version of its popular PC game store front, Steam. Pointed out the device by inserting new hardware related code into. ecosystem.

On Tuesday, SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik discovered a change in Steam’s code pointing to a new device named “SteamPal.” The name comes from the previously discovered code term “Neptune”, which first appeared in September last year and has the string “Neptune Optimized Games”. At the time, curious code crawlers thought the discovery referred to some type of controller.

Technically, that’s true. The final name of the device has not been confirmed, so the quoted “SteamPal” is an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touch screen. In other words, it looks and works like a Nintendo Switch (although it doesn’t have a removable “Joy-Con” controller feature).

The device is very likely the subject of an announcement hinted at by Valve co-founder Gabe Newell in a panel conversation at a school in New Zealand earlier this month. So he avoided indirect answers to questions about Valve’s plans for future console video games. “By the end of this year you’ll get a better idea about it … and that’s not the answer you’d expect. You.” “Aha! You can see he was talking now.” ” Width for touch

In recent years, the category of “PC like a switch” has increased explosively. In early 2020, Alienware introduced a gaming PC like the first switch, but the “concept” device wasn’t yet a commercial product. If you want to buy a similar device today, you are mainly looking at products from Chinese OEMs such as GPD, One-Netbook, Aya. These products incorporate an ultra-mobile PC processor and components in a switch-like chassis.

Advertising

SteamPal follows a similar route, and the system on the chip may come from either Intel or AMD instead of Nvidia. (PC makers like the switches mentioned above rely on both AMD and Intel for their products.) Allow Valve to choose power levels, battery life, and other specifications just like any other switch-like PC. It is unclear if multiple SKUs will be released on. We have provided it for the past year.

At least one SteamPal prototype version is considerably wider than the Nintendo Switch. This extra width accommodates a number of control options. No, Valve may not hit the entire QWERTY keyboard into the system, but the company has a pair of joysticks and at least one thumb-sized touchpad (the device’s touch-sensitive screen). The SteamPal touchpad can be smaller than the standard pair of touchpads on all Steam controllers.

SteamPal is still in the prototype stage, and its functionality is subject to change, as we saw in prototype hardware for other Valve initiatives such as SteamVR and Steam controllers. In other words, I’m pretty sure SteamPal will include a cross key, but I’m not sure. This also means that there are no details about important hardware aspects such as battery size, screen size, pixel resolution, memory and storage capacity.

SteamPal’s switch-like properties include the option to “dock” to a larger monitor via a USB Type-C port, but how that connection works, or Valve’s final SteamPal. There are no clear details about whether you have a plan for the dock.

Finally, SteamPal was built targeting Linux. This is an idea that is consistent with Valve’s continued push to make the entire catalog compatible with open source operating systems, especially through Steam Proton. This doesn’t mean that Valve’s increasingly cozy relationship with Microsoft couldn’t sign a deal to bring Windows to SteamPal, but Valve skipped the per-device Windows license and It’s only natural to tell users that SteamPal is fully open. You can customize it like any other PC.

Advertisement A completely different proposal from Steam Machines

I don’t know the price of this device. Valve may be in a position to lose on all SteamPals sold in order to make money by selling software on Steam, but due to chip disruptions and other supply shortages, Valve has made Nintendo Switch It’s unclear if it could prevent it from approaching $ 299. MSRP.

While Valve had a share of rocky hardware launches (especially in Steam Machine partnerships with other OEMs), Valve Index streamlines the manufacturing process with something similar to the company’s important quality control. I confirmed that. Also, taking the initiative with its own VR hardware meant not going to bed with other OEMs. This is one of the reasons Steam Machines didn’t work as a platform. But if Steam Machines tries to sell desktop systems in an already saturated market, PCs like Switch are still a whole new sector, based on Valve’s entry earlier than other major Western makers. Can be very successful.

We can see the existence and development of the device and point out Newell’s tremendous hint that something console related will be announced later this year, but Valve is still in a position to change gear (intended for puns). Masu). The company may postpone or cancel this portable gaming PC project for a variety of reasons. Half-Life: As we learned from the massive 2020 report on Alyx’s development, Valve loves to create, incubate, and cancel things.

Valve did not immediately respond to Ars Technica’s request for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos