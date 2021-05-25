Google adds four Stadia Pro games in June 2021





In June 2021, Google will continue to add four games to Stadia Pro since last month. The first three titles have already been released, but BlueFire will debut with a subscription.

Starting with The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III ($ 59.99) on Tuesday, June 1st, all titles will have a monthly membership of $ 9.99.

Lean Schwarzer, who turned from a military student to a war hero, found himself at the center of a dark plot that could lift the foundations of his hometown. To confront the oncoming storm, he needs to prepare a new generation of heroes as instructors on the newly formed branch campus and guide them towards an unknown future …

Then MotoGP20 ($ 49.99) and Chronos: Before the Ashes ($ 29.99):

Experience all the thrills of a more complete management career mode than ever before and decide whether to join a team for the 2020 season or a whole new team. See more realistic physics, improved graphics, new 3D models for riders, official team manager face scans, and new animations. You also need to learn how to manage tire wear. Customize your bike or suit! Find the best combination of sponsors and coloring and choose colors and materials. Coordinate everything with your suit and win stylishly! Compete with the legendary rider! New historic content and new game modes await you, allowing you to relive the history of MotoGP.

Chronos: Before the Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that records the hero’s lifelong quest to save his hometown from evil. Grow smarter, stronger and stronger while exploring the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But be careful, the labyrinth will make a big sacrifice every time your hero dies, they lose a year of their lives!

Finally, the previously announced Blue Fire will debut on the platform as a Stadia Pro game.

Scratch the itching of that 3D platform with BlueFire. This is a fun Eldritch adventure where you can jump over deadly traps and fight difficult enemies.

This month, May 31st: Card-based reign leaves only one game billable to prospective Stadia Pro. The count after addition / subtraction is now 31 titles.

SteamWorld Dig, PLAYERUNKNOWNS BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Everspace, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Biohazard 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Sponge Bob Square Pants: Bikini Bottom Rehydrate Battle, Ys VIII: Dana’s Lacrimosa, PIKUNIKU, Trine 4 – Nightmares, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Floor Kids, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki III, Kronos: In front of Ash, Blue Fire

The latest Pro title will be released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. You can claim your Stadia Pro June 2021 game by visiting your Android, iOS, or web store. They can join the pro game carousel or manually search the list.

