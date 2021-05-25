Part of the ROTC Cadets Team Acquisition Technology Transfer Innovation Award | News





Last summer, WPI mechanical engineering students and ROTC Cadet Spencer Tess ’21 chose a traditional summer vacation internship. The scheduled ROTC stint at Fort Knox was canceled due to a pandemic, so he decided to pursue an internship at the Pentagon.

Leveraging talent from higher education, government and private sector partnerships

Tess was part of a team jointly led by the DEVCOM Army Institute and Soldier Center (commonly referred to as the Natic ​​Lab), industry partners Sherpa6 and Creative Engineering, and WPI’s Army ROTC Bay Battalion. Together, they spent eight weeks developing and demonstrating a process called Very Early Product Realization (VEPR T2), a set of tools that accelerate product development from new discoveries.

To prove that method, the team worked on a product that used aluminum alloy pellets that react with water to produce hydrogen. Hydrogen is converted to electricity via a fuel cell. With the VEPR tool suite, we have achieved three generations of minimum viable products (MVPs) and proof of concept. This technology can be used to generate power that provides “on-demand” power to soldiers in the field, or as emergency power in areas where it was interrupted.

This work is especially important because it helps solve the frequent problems faced by federal laboratories. This shows the value of new discoveries and the potential of early products. Today, VEPR makes it easier for government scientists and engineers to uncover the practical feasibility of new technologies.

Award-winning work recognized nationwide, paving the way for faster product development

Tess’s academic career at WPI has effectively led to the Technology Transfer Innovation Award for Soldier Nanogalvanic Alloy Power (SNAP) at the FLC National Conference on April 8. The Federal Institutes Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) is a nationwide network of federal laboratories. It provides a forum for developing strategies and opportunities to facilitate the transfer of laboratory technology to commercial products.

Tess attributed his success to his many mentors, hard work at WPI and Natic ​​Labs, and to ROTC, who helped him grow as a leader and work as part of the team. “I think more critically as a result of my cadet experience, and a good deal of time commitment requires discipline and organization,” he says. “

Due to the pandemic, he was able to get a glimpse of working eight hours a day in front of a computer, working away from his home in Littleton, Massachusetts. He recognized his role as an engineering and idea manager on the team. It describes discovery, development, and delivery. “The MVP process fits perfectly into the length of the summer internship and allows you to experience the process from start to finish,” he says.

ROTC prepares student cadets as leadership roles and tactical thinkers

The ROTC program is led by Lieutenant Colonel Adam Heppe, a graduate of West Point, a professor and director of military science, and the leader of the WPI’s ROTC Bay State Battalion. The battalion’s mission is to bring together approximately 100 students from the Worcester Consortium, UMass Lowell, and Fitchburg State University to develop character leaders to be appointed as Army officers.

“Spencer surprised and impressed everyone with what he achieved in this internship,” says Heppe. “His ability to correlate his understanding of military operations at a very high level and link it to engineering science and technology was outstanding.”

Heppe acknowledges that the Career Development Center and the Innovative Manufacturing Solutions Center have hired many WPI graduates and helped build a partnership with former WPI ROTC cadet Natick Labs.

The end marks a new beginning

For Tess, Friday, May 21st was the end of his undergraduate studies and the beginning of his career as a military officer. That day he graduated from WPI with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and was appointed as a lieutenant in the United States Army.

The next destination is the Basic Officer Leadership Course at the Engineers Branch in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Here you will learn the complexity of leading a platoon of combat engineers for six months before starting your first mission.

For his experience, Tess is grateful for the opportunity. “I hope there will be two things that will happen: to raise more money for the Army to pursue this technology and take it to the next level, and to help open the door to more internships with the Pentagon. I will. “

Watch the video of the project.

Read about the awards.

Find out more about WPI’s military science program.

-Sharin Williams

