The unofficial PS5 redesign gives the console an elegant new look





The unofficial redesign of the PlayStation 5 from YouTuber DIY Perks makes the console look like a stereo receiver rather than a gaming system, going from big and clunky to very modest. PC builders know such a design as a stealth build. Builders work on projects like this with the goal of adopting a very powerful machine and stuffing it into something unobtrusive. That can mean an old PC case, but the goal of DIY Perks and his PS5 redesign was to move the console to something that looks great on a media console.

The project started with the loss of the outer shell, the most disruptive part of the PS5. We then attached its internal components to a carbon fiber plate that acts as the bottom of the console. DIY Perks then chose to use American dark walnut wood on the sides of the console. This is a rich wood that has become more vibrant thanks to its beeswax treatment.

The top of the console is also made of carbon fiber, with special care given to the PS5 fan to have space to breathe. YouTuber CNC machined a hexagonal mesh on a carbon fiber plate directly above the fan (machine cut using a pre-programmed design). Next, the four conical legs were attached to the bottom of the console and the build was complete. Overall, it’s a very impressive redesign of Sony’s latest console, especially considering what it usually looks like.

The official PlayStation 5 redesign may also be on the way, not the way you expect. Sony is reportedly seriously considering changing the interior of the console. This can include CPU switching. For this reason, it’s probably best not to mess with the system case yourself, especially if you’re considering using liquid metal to maintain enough temperature to run a new game.

If you want to change the look of your PS5, but don’t necessarily have the same tools as your DIY perks, some retailers now offer different skins and plates for your console. Similarly, Sony has announced two new DualSense controller colors, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

