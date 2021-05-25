Margot Robbie Lists Los Angeles Home For $ 3,475,000 – Hollywood Reporter





A few years ago, an upgrade to a trendy gated multi-structure compound in Venice Beach, California avoided advertising Margot Robbie, an Australian actor who was nominated twice as one of Hollywood’s highest-paying Oscars. That’s not so surprising. Actress and British filmmaker Tom Ackerley sold her former home to the Hancock Park district of Hollywood, Los Angeles for about $ 3.5 million.

The couple, who met on the Sweet Francaise set in 2013 and moved from London to Los Angeles shortly after their marriage in late 2016, got a brand new home at the time for $ 2,725,000 in early 2017. High walls, safe gates, and a two-story transitional traditional that isn’t 3,400 square feet, completely invisible behind the towering cliffs of a beautiful tree-lined road — 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and poolside baths in marketing materials — It features large European oak floorboards, designer tiles, home-wide audio, a security system with a camera, a wine cellar sandwiched under the stairs, and a rare but clever private pet room. Another outside entrance.

High-ceilinged, light-filled living spaces easily flow into each other, with foyer / formal living rooms with huge polished marble fireplaces and formal dining rooms painted with chic charcoal. Located around a huge island with a Carrara marble sink and a six-seat snack counter, the exclusive gourmet kitchen features a round sofa and a coffer ceiling hung next to another polished marble fireplace. Get off at the family room. Full-height steel and glass doors open the room into the garden.

In addition to the main floor bedroom and bathroom, which are ideal for guest rooms, babies and home offices, there are two ensuite guest bedrooms on the upper floors, a stylish tiled laundry room, and a slender private balcony. There is a principal bedroom. , Marble bath, well-equipped walk-in closet.

Realtor.com

The .15 acre plot does not allow a particularly large backyard, but there are still plenty of recreational and leisure options. The garage of two separate cars has been converted into an outdoor cabana next to the swimming pool and spa. The small patio behind the cabana features a tiled bar and a convenient pool bath.

This list is co-sponsored by Samreal and Justin Fiero of the Samreal Group at Engel & Volkers in Beverly Hills.

Robbie and Ackerley’s Venetian compound was purchased almost exactly two years ago in a secret off-market transaction worth exactly $ 5 million, and earlier this year, with a petite bungalow sale in Hollywood, 1.17 million. I received $ 5,000 (full asking price). Hills, Pikayun profit of $ 950,000 paid to Dustin Lance Black about three years ago.

Ackerley’s career has improved significantly since Robbie was listed as the producer of her first Academy Award-nominated 2017 Biography I, Tonya. Suicide Squad and Bird of Prey stars have been nominated for a second Oscar for her supporting role in the 2019 BioPick Bomb, and for her many upcoming projects, Another turn as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, and the next live action feature Barbie written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach by her and Ackerley through production company LuckyChap.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com with additional photos.

