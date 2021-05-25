Why High Quality Automation Tools Are Essential for Training-Med-Tech Innovation





Taylor Brown, Greenlight Guru’s ISO13485 Certified Chief Auditor, emphasizes the importance of high quality automation tools.

In the medical device industry, large and small errors not only create device defects, but can also have a negative impact on patients and other end users. To mitigate these mistakes, you first need to find out where they happened. Broadly speaking, 75-80% of mistakes are the result of human error. To reduce the risk of error, medical device manufacturers need to practice efficient and automated training.

Training is essential to error prevention, but is currently done using legacy quality control tools and inefficient manual processes that cannot focus on the downstream impact of errors on device quality. They are tedious and require considerable effort to gain valuable insights.

In addition to reducing the risk of human error, training is a key factor for medical device companies to meet compliance standards and manufacture high-quality equipment for end users. A medical device quality management system that allows users to demonstrate closed-loop traceability helps automate the training process and connect internal processes, documents, and data. Here are three ways quality automation tools can help reduce risk and improve the quality of medical devices.

Simplify the training process

Siloed quality system processes, including those used to manage training, form a barrier between trainers and trainees. If managers need to physically assign training tasks and then monitor the status of each trainee’s individual tasks, there is an increased risk of missing anything that could affect the quality of future medical devices. I will. In a life-threatening and highly regulated industry like us, we need to make sure we operate under a system that retains well-trained personnel with the necessary capabilities. there is.

The dedicated medical device QMS integrates the entire training process into the system as needed. Administrators can easily assign training activities and let system automation do the rest of the work, from notifying trainees to tracking progress. Trainees can sign in to the software platform to view individual dashboards that store specific assignments and training activities. Once the task is complete, the manager can evaluate the trainee’s performance for a particular training task at the document level or by individual or group.

A medical device quality management system with closed-loop traceability removes the barrier between people and the information they need to succeed in their role. This type of solution streamlines and improves the training management process while paving the way for smoother compliance.

Strengthen training activities

If you rely on an outdated quality system, it is difficult to measure the impact and efficiency of your training activities. With these outdated systems, trying to establish a relationship between employee performance and the training process is very difficult and often ignored.

By using automated tools to integrate training management activities across all quality system processes, managers can also better track the effectiveness of their training programs. Instead of the trainer manually approving each training activity, automation can complete this process. These steps can be performed electronically while complying with the requirements of 21 CFR Part 11 and prove to regulators that they have been well trained.

Trainers and trainees gain insights into connected processes within a comprehensive quality ecosystem when training activities are conducted through a quality system with closed-loop traceability. Training data within the closed-loop traceability quality system can be used by managers to gain insights on how to continuously coordinate and improve their training activities.

Enables a proactive approach to auditing

Over the last few years, there has been increasing attention to training requirements during inspections and audits. Sufficient training is no longer a bonus, but it is very important if you want to pass an audit or inspection. Still, many administrators continue to rely on legacy tools that make it difficult to find, manage, and monitor records. As a result, organizations are vulnerable to costly mistakes.

Take advantage of the traceability and automation capabilities of modern QMS solutions built for medical devices. A well-connected, easily accessible, and traceable system allows you to create and maintain training records as well as clear check boxes. With the right quality system in place, you can save compliance records, create detailed trainee reports, and automatically generate logs. All of this is done automatically by the system and does not require any manual work by the training manager.

A streamlined, dedicated workflow creates a comprehensive audit trail to ensure that training was done and performed effectively within the allotted time frame. In fact, this type of training management solution helps 95% of medical device QMS users believe that they can pass an unannounced audit today, according to the recent 2021 Medical Device Report. ..

In order to provide safe and efficient medical devices to patients and end users, errors within the medical device industry should be avoided as much as possible. There is a need to reduce errors and maximize efficiency, and systems are now available to meet these needs. To avoid errors, mitigate risk, and ensure quality products are delivered, you need to maintain the foundation of your organization through proper training.

