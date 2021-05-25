M1 iMac disassembly reveals huge speaker chamber, Magic Keyboard Touch ID sensor





iFixit repair experts have completed the disassembly of the M1 iMac and revealed impressive engineering, including a large speaker chamber that occupies most of the chassis.

The repair site unveiled the first part of the two-part disassembly on Monday, revealing some of the major design changes from the previous generation iMac. On Tuesday, iFixit closed the disassembly by digging deeper into the logic board, ports, keyboard, and power supply of the 24-inch iMac.

For example, the new iMac’s USB-C board “jumps up like a cigarette lighter socket cover” in the car. They can be easily disconnected from the interconnect board. This is a change from the previous iMac where the port was soldered to the logic board. The site states that even the ports are calibrated with chassis colors. “We don’t always agree with Apple’s choices, but we can’t deny their efforts,” iFixit wrote.

Credit: iFixit

The new iMac speaker system includes two small metal chambers. Although “impossible thin”, it has a large surface area and a large internal volume. According to iFixit, this is “skillful use of what could be empty space.”

What looks like two coin batteries in iFixit’s pre-disassembly 3V output connector suggests that it’s a CMOS battery wired in parallel for redundancy. Like the iPhone battery, the CMOS battery is secured with an adhesive pull tab.

In addition, iFixit’s disassembly revealed a modular headphone jack, a power button attached directly to the enclosure, and Apple’s triple microphone array located at the top of the chassis and near the camera.

The Apple logo on the back of the 24-inch iMac also houses a patch antenna. The display shield has two horizontal slots that hang from the corresponding tabs on the device’s computer. In addition, the iMac’s hinge hardware is no longer accessible from outside the desktop.

The 24-inch iMac’s power supply is housed on the outside for easy replacement. The inside of the power supply looks like a standard MacBook Pro power supply, but it also includes a network cable.

In iFixit’s tests, the power supply can output 143 watts. The iMac consumes up to about 60 watts, so there’s plenty of room for peripherals.

Credit: iFixit

In addition to the iMac itself, iFixit also investigated the Touch ID sensor on the new Magic Keyboard. According to the site, what looks like a regular keycap hides a fingerprint sensor that resembles the iPhone 7’s Touch ID sensor.

When I switched the Touch ID sensor, the fingerprint reading feature of the keyboard became useless. This is because each Touch ID sensor is cryptographically paired with the original hardware.

iFixit concludes the disassembly by saying that the latest iMac “follows other M1 machines and follows an interesting but difficult road to repair.” The 24-inch iMac has a repairability score of 2 out of 10, which is lower than previous iMac models. For example, the iMac Pro had a repairability score of 3.

Credit: iFixit

“A lot of impressive engineering was done to make this as thin as possible, but did we really need a thin all-in-one desktop? Apple’s priorities continue to be confusing,” the site wrote. There is.

