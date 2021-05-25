Google’s “MUM” search AI aims to move beyond simple answers





Google’s current search answers may seem more complicated than they were a few years ago, but when you hear the search giants talk about it, this is just the beginning and has a long way to go. Today, Google is introducing a new model called the Multitasking Integration Model (MUM) to answer more complex and subtle questions without the need for multiple searches.

Google’s Vice President of Search, Pandu Nayak of Google, described the difference between this simple answer and the complex answer as follows: Fuji, and you have already hiked the mountains. Adams. In its current state, Google search is useful when you ask a series of questions that cover temperature, altitude, trail difficulty, list gear, and more. In contrast, a human hiking expert familiar with the area can provide all this information based on a single seed question.

In a true Google way, the company quantifies the cost of this inefficiency. An average of 7 extra queries for people investigating complex questions.

On the other hand, MUM is different. Built on the Transformer architecture, it is 1,000 times more powerful than the Transformer-based Google search model BERT. Unlike BERT, MUM can also generate languages ​​and their multimodals. This means that at the moment it can handle image information as well as text, but at some point it could also mean video and audio capabilities.

Ask questions about mountain hiking. Fuji: Nayak explained that elevation and trail information may be related because MUM can understand you by comparing the two mountains. You can also understand that in the hiking context, preparation can include fitness training and finding the right gear. [It] It can be emphasized that autumn is the rainy season of the mountains, while both mountains are at about the same altitude. Since it is Fuji, you may need a waterproof jacket. The list continues.

The ability of MUM to generate a language also adds some important features for returning rare information. Mountain For example, having Fuji in Japan could mean that much of the most useful information online is written in Japanese, which could be annoying to many tourists. There is. However, MUM can intelligently provide translated results across language barriers.

Of course, Google is aware of privacy and bias concerns as AI models become more recognized and feature-rich. (Shortly after MUM was announced at the annual I / O meeting, many Google users began seeing notifications across various Google services that reminded them of controlling their privacy settings.) To that end, Nayak Says Google is thorough The process to make sure MUM is ready for prime time.

According to Nayak, all improvements in Google search have gone through a rigorous evaluation process to ensure that they provide more relevant and informative results. Human evaluators who follow search quality assessment guidelines can help us understand how our results can help people find information. As we have carefully tested many BERT applications released after 2019, MUM goes through the same process of applying these models to the search. Specifically, look carefully for patterns that may indicate machine learning bias so that the system is not biased.

