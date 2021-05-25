Frost and Sullivan Award Pavilion 2020 North American Technology Innovation Award for Hyperparallel Data Platform





Pavilion

Frost & Sullivan announced on Tuesday that it has awarded Pavilion Data Systems the 2020 North American Technology Innovation Award for the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform. Frost & Sullivan made the decision based on a recent analysis of the North American market for hyperparallel flash arrays for data storage.

The platform features Non-Volatile Memory Express Overfabric (NVMe-oF) and consists of the ultra-modular 4U chassis array Pavilion HyperParallel FlashArray ™ and the potentially rack-scale standard Pavilion HyperOS. I will. NVMe-oF storage system.

“Unlike traditional storage arrays with two flash storage controllers, each Pavilion HyperParallel flash array has up to 20 controllers and can support up to 72 NVMe SSDs with 4RUs,” said TechVision, Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Ana. The list, Varun Babu, commented.

“We also use thin provisioning, snapshots, and clones to perform data management, and unnecessary proprietary drivers and software provide true performance without straining the host. NVMe-oF technology provides data. Leverage high-speed switching interconnects for linking, computing, and storage. Similar to traditional direct-attached storage (DAS).

The Pavilions Data Systems storage platform promotes extremely high performance, high density storage with the economic and operational benefits of shared storage. This is an improvement over traditional all-flash arrays, especially in spaces such as data centers.

Pavilion’s OpenChoice Storage business model enables extended applications for customers. This model helps customers restore and upgrade their storage media on demand and cost-effectively based on application needs, budget, and technology availability.

Every year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to companies that develop products with innovative features that are rapidly gaining acceptance in the market. This award recognizes the quality of the solution and the increased customer value it enables.

“NVMe-oF technology in pavilion data systems addresses future Internet of Things (IoT) needs by achieving maximum performance density for analysis, processing, and cost-effective storage of petabytes of data. It’s perfect for, “Bab added.

“Pavilion data systems with the ability to mitigate operational problems with parallel applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning, and integrate with existing facilities to enhance and streamline applications across a wide range of industries. Is rapidly being established as a market standard.

