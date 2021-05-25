Ocarina of the time was operating the portal with the original tech demo





Giles Goddard talked about working at Nintendo in the 90’s. This included creating a portal with the Legend of Zelda Ocarina tech demo.

One of Ocarina’s original tech demos of The Legend of Zelda was a gimmick that was later disseminated by the portal. Thyme Ocarina is one of the most acclaimed video games to date, but there are many secrets to its development. Only published within the last year as part of Nintendo Giga Leak.

Early screenshots of the Ocarina of Time showed areas of the game that had never been a final product. Fans were confused by the screenshots for years and many wondered how different the game was. The beta content for the Ocarina of Time was released at Nintendo Gigalique, but a prototype version of the game was later found on the F-ZeroX development cartridge. It’s clear that many of the early screenshots are from a time when Nintendo was still solving the N64’s new 3D hardware limitations. As a result, the range of many areas has been reduced to allow the game to function properly.

New information about the Ocarina of Time testing phase was revealed in an interview on the MinnMaxShow YouTube channel. Giles Goddard was interviewed about his time at Nintendo. Goddard worked for Argonaut Games in the 90’s, helping to develop early 3D titles such as Star Fox and Stunt Race FX. We also worked on a demonstration of the Ocarina of Time, which was exhibited at a trading company trade fair in 1995. Goddard revealed that the content of the demo was a proof of concept, but he was able to create something impressive that would never be the final game.

Goddard has revealed that he still owns some of the early source code for these tech demos of the Ocarina of Time. This included a map of Hyrule Castle. These maps had a working magical portal that players could use to navigate to different locations on the same map. They could even see what was happening on the other side. The portal is connected to a flipable crystal that shows different parts of the map. When asked why it wasn’t included, Goddard said the portal never appeared in the Ocarina of Time because it was too far from being developed to include such a major new element.

The ability to instantly create working portals and use them in interesting ways will be introduced later in another beloved title, Portal, released nine years later. The Ocarina of Time (or one of the later Legend of Zelda titles) may have existed nearly a decade before Portal, so it’s hard to think of how this concept could be used in dungeons. It’s interesting.

