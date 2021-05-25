Break Through Tech DC Announces Non-Profit Leader as First Director





Washington, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Donna White was selected to lead the DC site of BreakThroughTech, a national initiative aimed at achieving gender equality in technology. Earlier this year, Break Through Tech expanded into the DC Metro area and worked with George Mason University and the University of Maryland at College Park to drive more women and underrepresented groups into technical education, careers, and leadership.

Starting on May 25, 2021 as Director of Break Through Tech DC, White has more than 20 years of experience leading initiatives focused on women and girls. In particular, the focus is on introducing technology tools into the classroom to create something more engaging and comprehensive. , And individual learning experience. Her skills include program scaling, curriculum development, and talent development.

Debbie Marcus, Senior Director of Breakthrough Tech, said: “She works with excellent teams from both George Mason University and the University of Maryland to build deep partnerships between universities, strengthen ties between the university and the local technology ecosystem, and compute to more women. I am pleased to encourage you to learn and enroll in ing. A high-tech career. “

As Director, White will play a key role in developing and leading the execution of the Break Through Tech program growth strategy at Mason and UMD. She is a public spokesperson for the DC Initiative, with a focus on developing and deepening the relationship between Break Through Tech and corporate and academic partners and volunteers.

“Break ThroughTech is an important step in increasing the opportunities for women with a degree in computer science and future leadership positions,” White said. “We are convinced that diversity is important to ensure fairness in the technology arena, from entry-level developers to senior management, founders and investor decision makers.”

White came to Break Through Tech from Black Girls CODE, a non-profit organization working to increase the number of women of color in the digital space, and was the program director for the region. Prior to the Black Girls Code, White was engaged in education and youth leadership development at the Ann Blyth Foundation.

“Intentionally creating meaningful opportunities is the basis of my approach to promoting effective programs and will continue,” White said. “I have spent my career with students from different backgrounds not only checking the checkboxes, but also ensuring a level of accessibility that facilitates change. Early in the educational journey. Young people who understand and know that they are important and their experience is valued seem to get better results if they are supported. “

White holds a master’s degree in urban studies and non-profit administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Emory University.

With the support of Pivotal Ventures, Cognizant US Foundation, and Verizon, Break Through Tech is a curriculum innovation, career access, and community building for tech women. To provide. The program was launched in 2016 as a program called Women in Technology & Entrepreneurship New York (WiTNY), created at Cornell Tech in collaboration with City University of New York (CUNY) and a wide range of industry partners. Break Through Tech is now replicating a highly effective ecosystem model born in New York City to increase the female representation of computing graduates across the United States. To date, the program has been implemented in New York City, Chicago, and the DC Metro Area.

About Cornell Tech Cornell Tech is a groundbreaking campus for technical research and education at Cornell University on Roosevelt Island, New York City. Our faculty, students and industry partners work together in a super-cooperative environment to further drive research and develop technologies that make sense for the digital world. Technion-Founded in partnership with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and New York City, Cornell Tech delivers global reach and local influence, extending Cornell’s long history of leading innovations in computer science and engineering.

About George Mason University George Mason University is Virginia’s largest and most diverse public research university. Located near Washington, DC, Mason enrolls 39,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the last half century and is known for its innovation and entrepreneurship, incredible diversity, and accessibility commitments. For more information, please visit gmu.edu.

About the University of Maryland The University of Maryland College Park is the state’s flagship university and one of the leading public research universities in the United States. A world leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university has over 40,000 students, 10,000 faculty and staff, and 297 academic programs. As one of the top producers of Fulbright scholarships in the country, the faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer laureates, and 58 members of the National Academies. The institution has an operating budget of $ 2.1 billion and, in collaboration with the University of Maryland at Baltimore, secures more than $ 1 billion in research funding annually. For more information about the University of Maryland College Park, please visit umd.edu.

Source University of Maryland

