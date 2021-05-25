Can humans live on Mars?Who is trying to do it here, and what is the obstacle





More than half a century has passed since Neil Armstrong made a major leap on the human moon, and another space race is intensifying. This time, a promising new frontier for Earthlings is the neighboring planet, Mars.

A series of robot missions to the Red Planet, such as this year’s NASA Perseverance Rover and this month’s Jurong in China, raised inevitable questions. When can humans obey? Decades of unmanned missions have unleashed a mountain of information, including the presence of Martian water ice, fueling the expectation that humans can land. But how fast? And are we ready?

NASA wants to send astronauts to Mars, perhaps at some point in the 2030s. The United Arab Emirates, which now has a spacecraft orbiting the planet, is pushing for a 100-year plan to colonize it. China has stated that sending humans to Mars is a long-term goal, but anyone who wants to enjoy life on Mars can visit the Gobi Desert simulation site for now.

The most ambitious of all of them is the billionaire Elon Musk. The founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. said in an interview last year that he is confident that a manned mission will take place in 2026 and hopes to send humans over the last decade. However, many scientists warn that there are too many unanswered questions faced by deep space travel. .. Musk also acknowledges the risk, saying “sledding over there is difficult”.

Being a multi-planetary is one of the biggest filters. It is possible now, 4.5 billion years after the Earth was formed.

It is uncertain how long this window to reach Mars will remain open. Probably not for a long time.

In the latter case, you need to act now.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021

“Honestly, many will die first,” the tycoon said in an interview with the founder of the XPRIZE Foundation, Peter Diamandis.

From surviving cosmic rays and sandstorms to producing oxygen and water, here are some of the biggest challenges:

so far away

From others

Hyper drive

Astronaut Apollo was able to fly to the moon in just a few days, but a trip to Mars would take somewhere in 6-9 months. The distance between Mars and Earth varies between 35 million miles and 249 million miles due to elliptical orbits. If the two are ideally placed for space travel, only a few windows will be available. As a result, logistics becomes very complex.

Alice Gorman, an associate professor at Flinders University in Adelaide and a member of the Advisory Board of the Space Industry Association, said in lunar exploration that “the possibility of rescue, provisioning, or supply from the Earth or a space station along the way is always possible. There is. ” Australia. “This is not the case with Mars.”

Solar killer

Long flights expose humans to solar flares, one of the greatest horrors of space travel. Flare, the most powerful type of explosion in the solar system, is equivalent to 100 million hydrogen bombs. The Earth’s magnetic field can protect astronauts in orbit, but deep-space travelers affected by such radiation cannot survive for more than a few days.

Solar flares observed by the atmospheric imaging assembly at NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Lewis Dartnell, a professor of life sciences at the University of Westminster in London and an expert in astrobiology, said: He is conducting research related to life on Mars.

The Apollo program did not address this issue and instead chose to take advantage of the opportunity that the days of the lunar mission did not coincide with the events of the Sun. A few months trip to Mars will be another story.

According to Dartner, the water tank on board the spacecraft can act as a shield if properly placed, so in the event of flare, travelers will be surrounded by a water tank version of the spacecraft. You can return to the panic room. The problem is to detect the activity of the sun, especially on the side that does not face the earth. “How can I make the space weather forecast good enough to notify the crew?” He said. “We have not established the ability to observe the Sun from different angles to track solar storms.”

Sandstorm

Radiation is not just a problem along the way. Mars has a much thinner atmosphere than Earth and does not have a global magnetic shield, so humans on the surface of the planet are at risk of being exposed to the Sun and cosmic rays. In addition, the surface itself is largely dust, and large-scale storms can create clouds of dust that block the sun, said Professor Nilton Lenno of the University of Michigan, who studies astrobiology.

During such a storm, “it’s like midnight on the surface of Mars for two months,” Lenno said. “If you have solar panels for electricity, you’re very likely not to survive. You don’t have enough energy to keep things warm enough.”

Joseph Michalski, an associate professor investigating the habitability of Mars at the University of Hong Kong, said that humans use the dust to protect themselves, cover the shelter with sandbags filled with Martian soil, and block radiation. He said it was to do. Humans could also return to their cave-dwelling roots by finding temporary shelters in some of the planet’s many lava tubes, a large ancient cave where Mars was active in volcanic activity. It was.

Food, water, oxygen

In Hollywood’s blockbuster 2015, Martian, Matt Damon’s stuck astronaut raised potatoes by fertilizing the planet’s soil with his dung. Elisabeth Hausrath, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has a more modest agricultural ambition. For the past year and a half, NASA has supported research on the growth of common types of snow algae in the Nevada Desert and other highlands, undernutrition environments, in conditions that mimic the conditions of Mars.

Directed by Martian astronauts and human habitat artists.

“They are growing big,” she said. The idea is that algae can grow in greenhouses made of flexible materials similar to spacesuits. Growing algae under these conditions not only creates a source of food, but also produces oxygen. Research is still in its infancy.

Scientists also need to solve how humans can get enough water to survive on Mars. Victoria Hamilton, a planetary geologist at the Southwest Institute in Boulder, Colorado, said the planet has potential water sources for underground ice that will be mapped using radar in future Mars missions. It states that it needs to be done. “If you know where the ice is, they’re where you might send humans,” she said.

go back home

Unless everyone signs up for a one-way trip, humans traveling to Mars will need to return the rocket to Earth. According to Michalski, finding a way to return the fuel to power the spacecraft back into space is the biggest technical hurdle faced by Martian explorers.

“It’s not true that we bring rocket fuel,” he said. “It’s too heavy.”

A woman in a spacesuit at Mars Base 1 in the Gobi Desert.

Photographer: King Daoxiang / AFP / Getty Images

One solution is to use resources on Earth to first electrically separate water from underground ice and hydrated rocks, and then combine hydrogen and oxygen to make rocket fuel.

Sooner or later, optimists believe that scientists will solve these problems.

“Today, it’s definitely a place we can’t live in,” said Adnan Arles, Mars 2117 Program Manager at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in the UAE. “But as we develop science and technology, the answer may differ between 50 and 100 years from now.”

— With the support of Layan Odeh

