Avoiding bad google collapse





Publishers and advertising tech companies have recently been exposed to interesting new information about how Google has managed its programmatic advertising business over the years.

Specifically, they learned about Project Bernanke. This is a secret program that Google guarantees preferential prices and winning bids by reducing previously undisclosed transactions with major partners such as Facebook. We also adjusted revenue sharing to ensure that bids cleared the minimum rates for these large partners, and dynamically changed the minimum rates based on historical bid data. Google has released details in an unintentionally unedited court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

We in this industry are shaking their heads, saying numbers. It would be amazing if Google didn’t have a secret deal with other big companies or over-designed their technology to give them complete control over which ads were placed where and at what price. That is. Google is a for-profit business with little government oversight.

More importantly, what happens next.

The technical details of Project Bernanke are reasonable for people in the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, or many courts in the United States, for example, how the lowest price works or dynamically adjusts. You may be wondering to those who are hearing the case, such as why it is unreasonable. .. Nevertheless, what is clear is that Google has too much power and control over too many parts of digital advertising. These exposures, along with many proceedings against Google, could lead to the collapse of the company.

Our industry needs to have a positive hand in deciding what the division will look like. When done correctly, this trust-breaking exercise reduces its unfair benefits while preserving the true value that Google’s technology provides to publishers and consumers. If done incorrectly, the impact on the advertising technology industry can be neutral or negative.

Avoiding bad divisions

Make it clear that Google is a programmatic advertising business. I own a DSP, an advertising server, and an SSP. It owns the top browser on the web. One of the largest publishers online. The company is an end-to-end supply chain with one customer.

If Google is really forced to sell some of its products, there are multiple possible ways.

In one scenario, Google’s content properties, such as YouTube, are separated from the advertising technology business. For the advertising technology industry, this type of split requires YouTube inventory to have the same functionality as the content of other publishers and availability to other SSPs / DSPs.

Another outlook is that Google’s search business has been separated from the display business. This scenario disrupts many Google revenue channels because it can be difficult to deliver the same AdWords Search Plus Display Ad Package to millions of small businesses. When it comes to exclusive services, AdWords is clearly at the top of the list online, and this kind of split will hit Google hard. But again, for the advertising technology industry, this isn’t at the heart of what makes a lot of sense.

For display advertising, the real problem is Google’s integrated DSP and exchange platform.

What the industry doesn’t know is whether Google’s DV360 leverages publisher-set insights into floors. Does Google use advertising servers to train SSP optimization in Ad Manager based on information from companies such as Kargo, IndexExchange, OpenX, and other SSPs to other partner bids? Using this information gives us an unfair advantage over the market.

Don’t miss these nuances. Industry people set records to make it clear to regulators and office owners that DV360 includes an unmatched warehouse of price history, winning bids, floors and other programmatic market intelligence. is needed. Ideally, Google should choose either buy-side or sell-side and relinquish end-to-end ownership of all ad placements.

Hit the drums out loud

Google is ready for this battle. In an email to The Verge, a Google spokeswoman misrepresented many aspects of the advertising technology business by describing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s complaint against Google in 2020. We look forward to proceeding in court. Technically, the case could be punctured, but the bigger problem is that Google has a huge impact on the entire advertising market.

So Google needs to break up, and how it happens is the difference between a healthy advertising market and a market that continues to be dominated by a single giant player.

Now that government agencies are joking for more muscular regulation of Big Tech, all of us working in the shadow of Google are responsible for claiming optimal results.

